Tata Altroz Automatic Top Variant Walkaround – Interiors, Exteriors Detailed

Tata Altroz was the only car in its segment which didn’t have an automatic gearbox on offer, that however has changed now!

The premium hatchback segment has been seeing considerable action lately, thanks to the introduction of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. An update of the best selling model of the segment undoubtedly builds up pressure on other competitors in the segment. To defend Altroz’s position on the sales chart, Tata Motors will launch the much awaited Altroz DCT later today. Interestingly, Tata has also introduced an additional Blue colour option for the Altroz.

The new colour looks similar to the NEXA Blue which we have seen on multiple Maruti cars, including the 2022 Baleno. Apart from the new gearbox option and exterior paint shade, no other significant change has been brought in by Tata Motors. Now, the 2022 Altroz will be available in 6 colour options, namely Arcade Grey, Cosmic Black, High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White and the new Fancy Blue.

Tata Altroz Automatic Mileage

Ahead of launch today, first units of new Tata Altroz automatic have started to arrive at dealer yards. Mohit blogs official has posted a first look walkaround of the 2022 Altroz DCT, detailing its exteriors as well as interiors.

In comparison to regular Altroz, the new one gets a few changes. On the outside, there is a DCA badge, which represents Dual Clutch Automatic. On the inside, there are new touches in the form of fabric arm support on doors, larger touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, etc. Take a look at the detailed walkaround of Altroz automatic top variant below.

Altroz happens to be the safest in its segment. It has scored an impeccable 5-star safety rating at the Global N-CAP test. While the New Baleno claims to be high on its safety quotient, Global N-CAP test results are still awaited for the model. Altroz gets dual airbags, ABS and EBD as standard.

Engine option

Under the hood, there are 3 engine options which one can choose from. These include a naturally aspirated 3 cylinder petrol motor which can dish out 86 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The other option happens to be a turbocharged version of the same motor which can churn out 110 hp and 140 Nm of max torque. For diesel lovers, Tata offers a 1.5 litre 4 cylinder diesel motor which can produce 90 hp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Up until now, transmission options were limited to just a 5-speed manual gearbox, across the portfolio. However, with the new update, Tata will be offering the DCT with the naturally aspirated petrol motor on multiple Altroz trims, namely XT, XZ and XZ+ trims. Tata Altroz Automatic Mileage has not been revealed yet. But as per the instrument cluster, it is showing 8 kmpl.

As far as creature comfort features are concerned, the Altroz boasts of a larger infotainment unit which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and IRA-connected car features, a Harman powered sound system, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, a semi digital instrument cluster and much more.

Competition

Competition of the Altroz currently consists of the 2022 Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, 2022 Glanza and VW Polo (which is about to get discontinued, soon). Indirect rivals include models like the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the Tata Punch. Expect price of Altroz DCT automatic to be about Rs 1 lakh more than respective manual variants.

Another upcoming update on the powertrain front of the Altroz will be introduction of a CNG model. It is well known that Tata Motors is aggressively expanding into the CNG space and has already launched some CNG powered models. An introduction of the CNG powered Altroz could further differentiate Tata’s offering, against the competition.