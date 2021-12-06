Tata Altroz Base Variant Gets New Features – First Look Walkaround

One of the bestselling premium hatchbacks in the country, Tata Altroz is the safest car in its class with 5-star GNCAP rating

Tata Motors has been consistently adjusting Altroz trim levels and their features to achieve a better fit in terms of consumer expectations. Last month in November, the company had discontinued Altroz XM trim and introduced the XE+ trim. The latter is better equipped as compared to base-spec XE trim and costs around Rs 15k less than discontinued XM trim. In the latest round of updates, some new features have been introduced with XE and XM+ trims.

Premium AC console

Altroz XE and XM+ trims get a premium AC console with flat-type buttons. This brings the overall experience closer to that of accessing AC controls via a touchscreen. There are two rows of AC control buttons for choosing various models and fan speed. On the right side, there’s a single rotary dial for adjusting temperature.

New AC console has significantly reduced clutter, as was there with previous XE and XM+ models. Earlier, the AC console had three rotary dials for temperature control, fan speed and modes. There were additional buttons placed between these dials. It kind of looked primitive and did not particularly compliment the largely contemporary design of the dashboard and central console.

Tata Altroz Base Variants Updated – No price hike

Price for updated XE and XM+ remains the same as earlier. Altroz XE and XM+ petrol variants are available at a starting price of Rs 5,89,900 and Rs 6,84,900, respectively. Their diesel counterparts cost Rs 7,04,900 and Rs 7,99,900, respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to AutoTrend TV.

Apart from the AC console update, most other features are largely the same as earlier. Entry-level variants of Altroz are equipped with features such as dual-chamber headlamps, body-coloured bumpers and door handles, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and stylish hub wheel caps. Top-spec Altroz variants have features such as dual chamber projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone laser alloy wheels, and black contrast roof.

On the inside, common features across all trim levels of Altroz include flat bottom steering wheel with tilt function, front power outlet, and front seat adjustable headrest. Top-spec Altroz trims get leather wrapped steering wheel, 7-inch TFT digital instrument console, premium leatherette seats, and iRA connected car technology.

iRA offers a range of safety, security and convenience features such as stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, remote vehicle controls, geofencing, intrusion alert, live vehicle diagnostics, and driver behaviour analysis. Base XE trim is not equipped with infotainment system. This feature starts with XE+ trim that has 8.89cm floating dashtop infotainment system by Harman. Other trims get a larger 7-inch unit.

Safety features common across all trim levels include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors, puncture repair kit, and central locking. Higher variants get additional safety features such as reverse parking camera with dynamic guideways, cruise control, voice alerts, smart rear wiper and wash, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear defogger, key lockout protection, height adjustable front seat belts and dual horn.