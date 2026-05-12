Tata Altroz CNG AMT Launch Price Rs 8.69 Lakh to Rs 10.77 Lakh – 5 Variants

Tata Motors PV has launched the new Altroz iCNG AMT in India, making it the first and only premium hatchback in the country to offer an automatic transmission with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain. Prices for the Altroz iCNG AMT start from Rs 8.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

With this launch, Tata Motors has further expanded the Altroz lineup, which is currently available with petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options. Altroz prices range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the very few hatchbacks in India to still offer a diesel engine option alongside petrol and CNG choices.

The Altroz iCNG AMT continues to use Tata’s dual-cylinder CNG technology, which places two smaller CNG cylinders beneath the luggage floor. This setup helps preserve usable boot space, unlike conventional single-cylinder CNG systems that significantly reduce cargo capacity. Tata says the addition of AMT further strengthens Altroz’s “Feel Special” positioning by combining efficiency, practicality and convenience in one package.

Can This Help Altroz Sales?

Altroz has been one of the more feature-rich and safer premium hatchbacks in the segment, but sales have remained relatively modest in recent months. Over the last six months, Altroz average monthly sales have largely stayed in the range of 2,500 to 3,000 units. In comparison, segment leader Maruti Baleno continues to dominate with average monthly sales of around 17,000 units, while Hyundai i20 averages close to 5,000 units per month.

With the launch of the new iCNG AMT variant, Tata Motors will be hoping to attract more urban buyers looking for lower running costs along with the convenience of an automatic gearbox. The move could help Altroz strengthen its appeal in the premium hatchback segment in the coming months.

Growing Demand For CNG Cars

According to Tata Motors, CNG penetration in India has been rising steadily, growing from 19% in FY25 to 22% in FY26. The company also noted that demand is no longer limited to traditional CNG-focused markets, with adoption increasing across newer regions as well.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said the Altroz has consistently set benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment through its design, safety and wide range of powertrain choices. He added that the introduction of AMT in the iCNG lineup addresses growing customer demand for more convenient CNG vehicles without compromising on space, practicality or safety.