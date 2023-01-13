Tata Altroz CNG Gets First In Segment Features – Official TVC

Tata Altroz CNG premium hatchback gets twin cylinder CNG tanks, single advanced ECU and direct start with CNG as its first in segment features

Tata Motors pavilion at 2023 Auto Expo has its new electric models Harrier, Sierra and Avinya concept on display along with CNG variants of the Altroz and Punch. Altroz CNG, set to compete with the likes of Toyota Glanza CNG and Maruti Baleno CNG, borrows most of its exterior and interior features from its petrol and diesel counterpart.

However, it is set apart by several first in segment features. Positioned on the ALFA platform and with the credentials of a 5 Star Global NCAP adult rating, the Altroz stands at the same dimensions of 3,990mm length, 1,755mm width and 1,523mm height with a wheelbase of 2,501mm.

Tata Altroz CNG First-in-Segment Features

It continues to sport R16 dual tone alloy wheels, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, electric sunroof, shark fin antenna and auto-folding ORVMs. The cabin is spacious and comfortable with automatic climate controls, premium leatherette seating and rear AC vents along with height adjustable driver seat and a 7 inch Harman infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Setting itself apart with a feature unseen in other models in this premium hatchback CNG segment are twin cylinder iCNG tanks. These are positioned above the rear floor and under the luggage carpeting so as to ensure maximum boot space. Take a look at the official TVC below.

Altroz CNG gets a Single Advanced ECU and Direct State CNG. Auto switch between fuels, faster refueling and modular fuel filter are also a part of its features. Tata Motors has also included a micro switch so that the car is switched off during refuelling while the iCNG kit is made up of advanced material so as to prevent leakage.

Tata Altroz CNG – Power and Performance

Tata Altroz CNG gets its power via a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder Revotron engine that makes 77 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 97 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. Fuel tank capacity of 37 liter petrol and 60 liter CNG. There is also thermal incident protection, leak detection feature and fire prevention equipment on board.

Tata Motors has also detailed the Altroz Racer at the Auto Expo. It is seen in a sportier avatar with blacked out roof, black finished alloy wheels and black hood with Racer badging on its front fender. Dual white racing stripes add to its sportiness while interiors receive a granite black colour scheme with red accents.

Tata Altroz Racer is powered by a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 120 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm torque at 1750 to 4000 rpm. The engine gets mated to a six speed manual transmission making it the most powerful Altroz variant. Set to take on the Hyundai i20 N Line in terms of competition, the Altroz Racer could be priced in the Rs 9-10 lakh range (ex-showroom).