Tata Altroz CNG Spied On Test By ARAI – Launch Soon ?

Just like Maruti and Hyundai, Tata Motors is also looking to expand its CNG portfolio

While price gap between CNG and petrol/diesel has reduced in recent times, CNG still works out cheaper. Moreover, mileage of CNG vehicles is more than that of their petrol or diesel-powered counterparts. It explains why there’s no reduction in demand for CNG cars, even though overall savings may be less now.

Carmakers continue to introduce newer CNG models. For example, Maruti recently launched Swift CNG at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh. In July, Hyundai had introduced CNG option for i10 Nios Asta variant.

Tata Altroz CNG Spied

In case of Tata Motors, CNG option is currently available with Tiago and Tigor. These were launched earlier this year in January in the price range of Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.30 lakh. As demand for CNG is being seen in SUV and premium segments as well, Tata is looking to introduce CNG option for Nexon as well as Altroz.

CNG test mules of both of these cars have been spotted with emission testing equipment. Other carmakers are also following a similar strategy, wherein CNG option is likely to be introduced for cars like Brezza, Seltos, Creta, Venue, Sonet and Alcazar. Spy shots of Altroz CNG have been shared on Rushlane Spylane by Abhimanyu Komawar.

Tata Altroz test mule spied in Pune. It was on test by ARAI, wearing emission testing equipment. Likely to be New Tata Altroz CNG. Spy shots – Abhimanyu Komawar / Rushlane Spylane pic.twitter.com/i60ITrd3Ob — RushLane (@rushlane) August 19, 2022

CNG kit to be used for Altroz is likely to be the same as that of Nexon. Both cars share the same engine options, a 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor. However, power and torque output is different on both cars.

In case of Altroz, the premium hatch has an additional 1.2-litre NA petrol engine option. This is the same as that of Tiago and Tigor. CNG option for Nexon and Altroz is likely to be offered with the 1.2-liter turbo petrol motor.

When running on CNG, power and torque output of Altroz is likely to drop by around 10-15 PS. On Altroz, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor generates 110 PS of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6-speed DCA transmission. On Nexon, performance is higher at 120 PS and 170 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. CNG variants of Altroz and Nexon will be offered with manual transmission.

Tata Altroz CNG features

Equipment list for Altroz CNG will be same as that of respective petrol variants. In case of Tiago and Tigor, CNG option is available with mid-spec and top-spec variants such as XZ+. A similar strategy can be utilized for Altroz, so that users don’t have to compromise on features. Assuming CNG option is introduced with Altroz XZ+ variant, some key features will include projector headlamps, R16 laser alloy wheels and black contrast roof.

On the inside, key features will include leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-inch floating dashtop infotainment system by Harman, mood lighting, premium leatherette seats and OK Google and SIRI voice support. A range of connectivity features are available via iRA connectivity platform.