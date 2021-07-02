Tata Altroz Dark Edition Arrives At Showroom Ahead Of Launch

The Atlas Black colour scheme brings more character to Altroz – Launch will take place next week

Dark Editions of both Tata Altroz and Nexon have been spotted at a dealership, while bookings are also underway ahead of the expected July 7 launch. It will appeal to a younger segment of buyers in the country and is expected to see as much success as has been seen in the case the Harrier Dark.

Following the launch of the Tata Harrier Dark Edition, trademark patents for Camo and Dark variants of its Altroz, Safari, Tiago and Tigor were filed in September 2020. The new Dark Editions now move into company showrooms, drawing attention to some exterior and interior features while engine specs remain unchanged. Latest images are credit to Vishnu Nair / Rushlane Spylane.

‘Dark’ Emblem on Front Fender

The Tata Altroz Dark Edition is set apart from its regular counterpart with a Black exterior colour scheme, ‘Dark’ emblem on its front fender and black coloured alloy wheels and lettering at the rear in Matte Black.

The exteriors will also receive headlamps with grey inserts, a blacked out roof, ORVMs and black finished faux skid plates. It also gets completely blacked out interiors with piano black trims with all other driver and passenger comfort and infotainment features to continue unchanged.

Tata Altroz receives steering mounted controls, front and rear armrest, rain sensing wipers, wearable key, climate control, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, steering mounted controls, a wearable key and auto headlamps. The Nexon compact SUV and Altroz premium hatchback are based on the Impact Design philosophy while the blacked out colour scheme will elevate its stylish appeal.

Engine Specs

Tata Altroz Black Edition remains unchanged mechanically. The 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 84 hp power and 113 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter turbocharged diesel unit churns out 89 hp power and 200 Nm torque. Both engines of the Altroz get mated to a 5 speed transmission only.

Tata Nexon Dark Edition and Altroz Dark Edition could be offered in trim levels of XT and XZ. Where prices of the Dark editions of the Nexon and Altroz are concerned, estimates reveal a premium by Rs.20,000 to 30,000 over price of their standard counterparts. Tata Motors is also busy reading the Tigor and Tiago Dark Edition versions for launch sometime later while the Tata HBX concept based micro SUV is also slated for launch later this year.

Nexon EV Dark

In related news, Tata Motors is readying a set of 10 new electric vehicles with launch planned through to 2025. The company is also working on developing charging infrastructure and sourcing battery packs for which the company is lining up partners both in India and Europe. As on date, the company’s EV lineup includes the Tata Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

The Nexon EV, which was launched just a year ago currently commands a 71.4 per cent market share with more than 4,000 units sold since launch. Nexon EV Dark Edition is also planned for launch. The Altroz EV is planned for launch in coming months. It will get a similar powertrain as seen on the Nexon EV with the 95 kW motor powering the front wheels drawing energy from a 30.2 kWh lithium ion battery pack offering a range of 312 kms.