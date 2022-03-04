Tata Altroz DCT New Blue Colour Sliding On Snow In Khardung La – Exhaust Note

Altroz will become the first car from Tata Motors, and second premium hatchback to receive DCT automatic option following Hyundai i20

Tata Altroz premium hatchback has been in our markets for over two years now, having made its debut in January 2020. It has brought in good sales each month averaging at around 6,000 units though in the recent months, sales figures have dipped.

This 5 seater hatchback is in a price range of Rs. 5.99 – 9.69 lakh and is offered in 20 variants and 2 engine options mated to manual transmissions. The Tata Altroz missed out on having an automatic version a feature which was found in each of its rivals including the Hyundai i20 and facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Tata Altroz Dual Clutch Automatic – New Blue

This is about to change as Tata Motors has just teased an automatic gearbox option for the Altroz. Tata has decided to offer this dual clutch automatic transmission Altroz only on the 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that offers 86 hp power. It will be offered with 3 trims of XT, XZ and XZ+.

In the new teaser, you can see the new Blue colour of Altroz, that was spied a few days ago. The video is shot somewhere near Khardung La – which is one of the highest motorable road in the world. The tag line of the latest Altroz DCT teaser is – Attraction is Automatic. The teaser also hints towards the exhaust note of Altroz DCT automatic.

Many were expecting Tata to offer the DCT automatic option with the turbo petrol unit. But it seems that offering DCT unit with the turbo petrol would have proved more expensive for target customers. Instead, Tata decided to offer DCT with the less powerful naturally aspirated engine.

Tata Altroz DCT Automatic – Features

The top spec Tata Altroz XZ+ variant will likely be offered with new features among which will be ventilated front seats, auto dimming IRVMs and an air purifier. It will also continue to offer automatic headlamps, leather upholstery, rain sensing wipers, keyless entry, push button start-stop and automatic climate control.

Infotainment will include a 7 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with iRA connected car technology and a 7 inch semi digital instrument cluster. Existing versions of Altroz will continue to be on offer as is.

When launched, Tata Altroz DCT automatic will take on the new Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and soon to be launched Toyota Glanza in the premium hatchback segment. Tata Altroz DCT variants could cost between Rs. 70,000 to Rs. 1 lakh more than the respective manual variants. Launch is to take place later this month while deliveries will start from mid March 2022. Bookings have opened for Rs 21,000.