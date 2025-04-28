Tata Altroz Facelift Gets A Launch Date – Price Reveal On 21 May

Tata Motors has been testing the Altroz facelift for some time now. This premium hatchback is slated to pack a better design proposition along with increased features and equipment. This updated premium hatchback has just got a launch date, which is May 21st, 2025. Let’s see what the speculations are about this vehicle.

Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Date

India’s hatchback segment is currently on the backseat, where the country’s automotive growth is concerned. However, there are a few heavy hitters that have maintained sales. Tata Altroz is aiming to become a heavy hitter in the premium hatchback segment with a facelift with a sleeker design and better equipment.

Speaking of design, we can see that Altroz facelift looks a lot sleeker than it did before. The company will continue with the current positioning of headlights above and fog lights immediately below. However, these lighting elements have gotten much sleeker, smaller and stylish. We can expect a glossy closed-off upper grill like we see on Punch.

Alloy wheel design for top variants will feature a new design. Front door handles on Altroz facelift are now flush with the body. This is the first time we are seeing flush door handles on a mainstream hatchback in India and it will be the most affordable car of any genre in India to offer this feature. That said, these will not electrically pop out, similar to Curvv.

What to expect?

There don’t seem to be any other changes on the outside. At least from the available spy shots which feature heavy camouflage. On the inside, we expect Altroz facelift to feature the new 10.2-inch fully digital instrument display that is capable of full-screen navigation and other features.

Along with that, we expect Tata to add a ventilated front seat feature on Altroz which is limited to Racer version only, the new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, an auto-dimming IRVM, leatherette upholstery and probably some soft-touch plastics inside the cabin. Other than these, Tata Altroz is already well equipped and leaves little room to complain.

Under the bonnet, Tata is likely to carry forward the same set of engines as current model. The 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.2L Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel. We hope Tata adds 7-speed DCA gearbox option to Turbo Petrol variants. CNG variant with dual-cylinder technology will continue as well and was spied recently on public roads.