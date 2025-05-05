HomeCar NewsTata Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Launch - More Features

Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Launch – More Features

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
New Tata Altroz Facelift
New Tata Altroz Facelift

Tata Altroz is India’s last remaining hatchback with a Diesel engine under the bonnet. It is also India’s only premium hatchback with a dual cylinder CNG tech. Tata is on a mission to revamp the appeal of Altroz with new design cues inside and out, along with an increased feature set. Let’s take a look at officially revealed Altroz facelift interiors.

Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

In premium hatchback segment, Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. To set Altroz facelift apart from rivals, Tata Motors has given great attention to making this vehicle more premium than it already is. This is reflected in its exterior and its interiors as revealed by the company ahead of launch, which will happen on May 21st, 2025.

Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed
Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

For the first time, Tata has revealed interiors of Altroz facelift and we can see a redesigned dashboard. It looks significantly cleaner and minimalistic while lending a mature feeling. The glossy element on dashboard seems a lot flatter and AC vents have become a lot sleeker. A White LED ambient lighting strip now almost extends till outer left AC vent.

Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed
Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

Climate control panel is now the touch and toggle type, which we have seen with other Tata Motors vehicles. The centre console seems to be redesigned and there is a new gear selector for automatic variants which we have seen with other Tata vehicles. It looks like the manual handbrake is carried over as is and so are the centre armrest and rear AC vents.

Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed
Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

Main highlight is a new steering wheel and a new 10.2-inch instrument cluster behind it. Steering wheel is the 2-spoke unit with an illuminated logo and this instrument cluster is capable of showing full-screen Map data once users connect their Android or iOS smartphones with the 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen wirelessly.

Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed
Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

What are the new features?

Seats are new and they look more supportive and premium than before along with what looks like a metallic strip in the backrest. Upholstery looks like it is fabric, but it could be leatherette, at least in the top-spec variants. A single-pane sunroof continues as is. The video also showed a 360-degree camera in action with Altroz.

New Tata Altroz Teased
New Tata Altroz Teased

Exterior design changes include a new fascia which has gotten sleeker than before. LED DRLs are much larger and they’re now integrated into its headlights. These headlights get sleek LED projector units along with LED fog lights, a new grill, segment-first flush door handles and a connected LED tail light signature, among others.

Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed
Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

Powering this vehicle will be the same set of powertrains. These include a 1.2L NA Petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed DCA, a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine that is currently only mated to a 5-speed gearbox, a 1.5L Turbo Diesel that only gets a 5-speed manual and dual cylinder CNG variants based on NA Petrol engine with a 5-speed gearbox.

Altroz Facelift
Altroz Facelift
Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.