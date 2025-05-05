Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed Ahead Of Launch – More Features

Tata Altroz is India’s last remaining hatchback with a Diesel engine under the bonnet. It is also India’s only premium hatchback with a dual cylinder CNG tech. Tata is on a mission to revamp the appeal of Altroz with new design cues inside and out, along with an increased feature set. Let’s take a look at officially revealed Altroz facelift interiors.

Tata Altroz Facelift Interiors Revealed

In premium hatchback segment, Tata Altroz rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20. To set Altroz facelift apart from rivals, Tata Motors has given great attention to making this vehicle more premium than it already is. This is reflected in its exterior and its interiors as revealed by the company ahead of launch, which will happen on May 21st, 2025.

For the first time, Tata has revealed interiors of Altroz facelift and we can see a redesigned dashboard. It looks significantly cleaner and minimalistic while lending a mature feeling. The glossy element on dashboard seems a lot flatter and AC vents have become a lot sleeker. A White LED ambient lighting strip now almost extends till outer left AC vent.

Climate control panel is now the touch and toggle type, which we have seen with other Tata Motors vehicles. The centre console seems to be redesigned and there is a new gear selector for automatic variants which we have seen with other Tata vehicles. It looks like the manual handbrake is carried over as is and so are the centre armrest and rear AC vents.

Main highlight is a new steering wheel and a new 10.2-inch instrument cluster behind it. Steering wheel is the 2-spoke unit with an illuminated logo and this instrument cluster is capable of showing full-screen Map data once users connect their Android or iOS smartphones with the 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen wirelessly.

What are the new features?

Seats are new and they look more supportive and premium than before along with what looks like a metallic strip in the backrest. Upholstery looks like it is fabric, but it could be leatherette, at least in the top-spec variants. A single-pane sunroof continues as is. The video also showed a 360-degree camera in action with Altroz.

Exterior design changes include a new fascia which has gotten sleeker than before. LED DRLs are much larger and they’re now integrated into its headlights. These headlights get sleek LED projector units along with LED fog lights, a new grill, segment-first flush door handles and a connected LED tail light signature, among others.

Powering this vehicle will be the same set of powertrains. These include a 1.2L NA Petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed DCA, a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine that is currently only mated to a 5-speed gearbox, a 1.5L Turbo Diesel that only gets a 5-speed manual and dual cylinder CNG variants based on NA Petrol engine with a 5-speed gearbox.