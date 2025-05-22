Tata Altroz Facelift Launch Price Rs 6.89L – Petrol, Diesel, CNG

Tata Motors has just launched the new Altroz in India with a major design update. This is the first ever design update to Altroz premium hatchback and it is set to go on sale soon. Bookings will commence on June 2nd and deliveries for Altroz facelift are likely to start soon after that.

Tata Altroz Facelift Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Tata Altroz facelift has been launched at Rs 6.89 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Smart Petrol MT variant and goes till Rs 11.29 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top-spec Accomplished+ S Diesel MT variant. With Altroz facelift, Tata Motors has changed the previous trim hierarchy to Personas, bringing it in line with other premium Tata vehicles.

Tata Motors is offering five colour options with Altroz facelift, depending on the persona. These include Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Royal Blue, Pure Grey and Pristine White. While Dune Glow is the ‘hero colour’ or ‘launch colour’, we think Ember Glow looks the best, whereas Pristine White will be the safest bet for Indian audience.

Altroz facelift gets a redesigned fascia with sleeker LED headlights and LED fog lights. LED DRL is now a part of its headlight and looks neat. Both headlights are connected with an upper grille, finished in Black. Below that, we have a middle air intake and then a large lower air dam that lends this vehicle a sporty feel.

At the sides, we get first-in-segment flush door handles, similar to Curvv compact SUV and the Drag cut R16 alloy wheel design looks sporty. At the rear, we now get connected Infinity LED tail lamps, which is a first in this segment. Even the rear bumper is new with much larger blackened elements to make it look sportier and reduce visual bulk.

New interiors

On the inside, we now get an all-new dashboard and centre console. The notable additions include the new 10.2-inch TFT instrument cluster that is capable of showing full-screen Maps. There’s a new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and touch and toggle type climate control panel. Centre console now gets a new gear selector with automatic variants.

The seats are new as well, featuring extended thigh support that buyers are likely to appreciate. Notable features retained from pre-facelift model include the 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest, voice-activated sunroof, connected car tech, keyless entry and push-button start, wireless phone charger, 65W USB fast chargers, 360-degree camera, blindspot monitoring and more.

Where safety is concerned, Tata has made 6 airbags standard across all trim levels, which was not the case before. ESP, ABS, EBD, 5 Star crash-rated bodyshell and other elements are standard across the trim levels. It has to be noted that Altroz is the only premium hatchback in India to score 5 Stars in crash tests.

Powertrains

Tata Altroz facelift gets two engine options. The 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine and 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine. No more Turbo Petrol. With the Petrol engine, we also get i-CNG dual-cylinder technology that Tata Motors has perfected. Gearbox options include a 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed DCA.

The company has not yet announced an update to Altroz Racer, which is likely to happen in the future. There may be more equipment with Altroz Racer including rear disc brakes, ventilated front seats and more. These elements are currently absent in the just-launched standard Altroz facelift model. It will be powered by the 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine.