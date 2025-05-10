Tata Altroz Facelift Spied During Final Testing Ahead Of May 22 Launch

India’s premium hatchback segment has been heating up in the recent past. That is because Tata Motors is launching Altroz facelift in India soon and it has been thoroughly updated to take on its rivals. The company seems to be on the final stages of testing with Altroz facelift. Let’s take a closer look at the spy shots.

Tata Altroz Spied During Final Testing

Altroz has been a stalwart premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is known for its sleek design, potent powertrains, premium interiors and safety. The company is improving its premium hatchback formula with Altroz facelift. It will be launched in India on 22nd May, 2025 and ahead of launch, this vehicle seems to have entered final phases of testing.

The latest spy shots come from automotive enthusiast Aditya Nayak, who spotted them on Pune – Mumbai Expressway. It was a cluster of three test mules all doing rounds on the Expressway, spotted ahead of Lonavala. These test mules still have camouflage on them and looked like they are close to production.

As seen in the design showcased by Tata Motors, the already sleek Altroz has gotten much sleeker. We can see this effect with the new LED projector headlights which now integrate LED DRLs in them. Lower bumper has gotten much sportier than before and lend an aggressive appeal. We also get LED projector headlights.

For the first time, Tata Motors is offering connected LED tail lights with Altroz which they call Infinity LED Taillamps. Altroz now gets flush door handles too, something similar to what we recently saw with Curvv. Alloy wheel design is new as well and we can see Tata camouflaging wheels of their test mules to hide the design.

Mature interiors

On the inside, Tata Altroz facelift gets a new dashboard which has matured a lot. The same 10.2-inch free-standing infotainment screen has been carried over. AC vents and ambient lighting are new. Climate control panel is new and is in line with other Tata vehicles. The gear selector for automatic gearbox variants is also new.

What is immediately noticeable is the new steering wheel with an illuminated logo and behind it is a 10.2-inch instrument screen that is capable of supporting full-screen Map data once a smartphone is connected via wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Seats are revised too and it looks like it has fabric upholstery.

Powering this vehicle will be a 1.2L 3-cylinder Petrol engine in naturally aspirated or turbocharged state or hooked up to the dual-cylinder i-CNG bi-fuel system. The second engine is important as it is a 1.5L Turbo Diesel, making Altroz India’s only Diesel hatchback. The same 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT or 6DCA gearbox options are likely to be on offer with Altroz facelift.

Source – aadityanayak26