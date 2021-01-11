Tata Altroz iTurbo Badge Revealed Ahead Of 13th Jan Launch

Tata Motors will launch the much awaited petrol turbo variant of the Altroz this week

To match evolving customer needs and rival offerings, Tata Motors will soon be launching a turbo petrol option for Altroz on 13th Jan 2021. The premium hatch has registered good demand since its launch in January last year and is currently the bestselling Tata car.

In its segment, Altroz currently ranks at third place, next to Hyundai i20 at second place and segment leader Maruti Baleno. Altroz has raced ahead of other rivals in this space such as Ford Freestyle, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

2021 Altroz trims

New Altroz will be offered in six trims – XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ+. Turbo petrol option will be available only in top three trims – XT, XZ and XZ+. All turbo petrol variants will be equipped with driving modes of Sport and City. Other features available with Altroz iTurbo variants include R14 half cap, black contrast roof and two tweeters.

For a more connected experience, 2021 Altroz will be equipped with the company’s iRA connected car platform. This will be available with the top-spec XZ+ variant.

iRA is already available with Tata Nexon and it offers a range of connectivity features across driving and trip analytics, location based services, remote access and commands, safety and security, and vehicle health monitoring. Connected features have emerged as favourites with customers and having these with Altroz will enhance the car’s sellability.

Altroz turbo petrol engine

The turbo petrol motor will be the same as the one currently in use with Nexon. However, it is likely to be offered in a detuned state to achieve higher fuel economy. On Nexon, the 1.2 litre 3-cylinder Revotron turbocharged petrol motor is capable of generating max power of 118 bhp and peak torque of 170 Nm. On Altroz, power output could be around 110 bhp. It can do 0-100 kmph in 13 seconds. More details can be seen in the leaked brochure.

Altroz turbo petrol will have 5-speed manual transmission at the time of launch. It is likely that a DCT option could be added at a later date. As of now, only i20 has DCT option in premium hatchback segment. Other cars in this segment have either automatic or CVT transmission.

2021 Altroz will continue to offer a comprehensive range of features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, support for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat, and 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Top spec XZ+ variant will come with leatherette seats, personalized wallpaper, wearable key, rear fog lamp and black contrast roof.

Security features will also be the same as earlier. These include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, central locking, perimetric alarm system, cruise control and follow me home lamps.