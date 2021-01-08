Tata Altroz iTurbo Brochure Reveals All Details – Exteriors, Interiors, Engine Specs

Tata Altroz iTurbo runs on a turbocharged 1.2L petrol engine

Tata Altroz iTurbo runs on the turbocharged 1.2L petrol engine. The engine returns max power of 110PS @ 5,500 rpm, and max torque of 140 Nm @ 1,500 – 5,500 rpm. That’s 28 percent more power, and 24 percent more torque when compared to Altroz NA petrol engine. Altroz turbo acceleration timing from 0-100 kmph is 13 seconds.

Xpress Cool feature optimises cabin cooling with air conditioning set at maximum to reach tolerable temps quickly. Multi drive modes include city and sport. Surround Sound from Harman includes 2 additional tweeters. Straight up power windows add to convenience.

Available in a new XZ+ variant, the blue coloured exterior seen on turbo test vehicles regularly in recent days is listed as Harbour Blue. In all there are 5 colour options with Harbour Blue from XM+ being new for the range. Other colours include Downtown Red, Avenue White, High Street Gold, and Midtown Grey.

Altroz tech features include auto headlamp, rain sensing wipers, tilt steering, 17” (17.78cm Harman info system, Android auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and a wearable key. The info system lets users select personalised wallpaper through Doodle personalised wallpaper.

This is initiated once the ConnectNext app and Info system are connected. With it one can set a personalised sticker and startup image. Tech features also include cruise control, Intelligent Real-time Assist (IRA), voice tech that responds to over 70 commands, push button start stop with smart key, and what 3 words for location specifics. iRA connected tech platform hosts a range of innovative features.

Tata Altroz safety features

Seats are decked in perforated leatherette for XZ+ iTurbo and NA petrol. Turbo/NA petrol variants sport light grey interiors. Driver seat is height adjustable, and there’s a rear power outlet.

Safety features include corner stability control, ABS with EBD, antiglare IRVM, dual front airbags, energy absorbing body structure and ALFA architecture. Driving dynamics in Altroz revolves around the 5-speed manual transmission, dual path suspension, and Idle-Start-Stop (ISS).

Tata Altroz wholesales

Tata Altroz was launched late in January of 2019. Altroz iTurbo launch follows almost a year later. While launch may have been planned to a tee, the overarching effects and limitations that Covid-19 pandemic was going to unleash was unimagined. In short, shortly after launch in an all new segment, the industry was thrown a curveball.

Despite this, Altroz sales in recent months have propelled the hatch to be a top-seller for the manufacturer. Whether this is a longterm or short-term pattern is yet to be determined. On the back of festive season sales, and deferred demand, Q3 FY21 wholesales for most manufacturers was in the green.

Tata Motors reported sales growth for all 5 cars it retails. As has been noted, Altroz wholesales in Q3 FY21 was just shy of 20k units.