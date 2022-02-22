Tata Altroz Opel Blue New Colour Spied At Dealer – Launch Soon

Apart from an automatic gearbox on Altroz, Tata Motors has other products such as an Altroz CNG and Altroz EV in the pipeline

Tata Altroz has positioned itself as a value-for-money proposition in the premium hatchback segment. Its sales volumes are a testimony to its popularity. However, despite earning plaudits from industry experts and buyers, the hatch has a big chunk in its armoury, the lack of an optional automatic transmission.

Tata Motors knows this, and are working towards an automatic Altroz this year. But ahead of that, they have now launched a new Opel Blue colour option for Altroz. It has arrived at dealer showrooms. Interestingly, this new Altroz Blue colour is very similar to 2022 Baleno blue.

Tata Altroz Opel Blue New Colour

Tata recently updated the Tiago and Tigor. They are also getting ready to launch Kaziranga Editions of Nexon, Punch, Safari and Harrier. What remains for an update in the last leg, is Altroz. But it seems Tata has got that covered.

Seen here are the first images of the Altroz Opel Blue. The variant it is seen with, is the top of the line XZ+. Below is a detailed walkaround video of the new Altroz colour option, credit to Atharva Dhuri.

When it comes to features, Altroz offers creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and iRA connected car tech. Safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors as standard fitments.

The new Blue Altroz will likely be offered with petrol as well as diesel engine option. It will only come in manual transmission. Speculations have been running rife for a long time about Tata Motors introducing a new automatic gearbox to the Altroz lineup. Several reports have mentioned that the homegrown carmaker will soon be launching an automatic version of the premium hatchback. However, now this development has received kind of an official stamp.

Tata Altroz Automatic: Expected Specs & Features

In an interaction with the media, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. confirmed that the launch of Altroz automatic will take place this year. He, however, did not reveal a specific launch timeline. It is expected that the iTurbo variants of Altroz will be offered with an automatic gearbox initially.

Altroz iTurbo is offered with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. This unit is currently offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. In future, this motor could also be made available with a 7-speed DC automatic gearbox. The company could also introduce a 5-speed AM for the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit.

Chandra further confirmed that Tata Motors is planning to launch ten products this year. The automatic version of Altroz was earlier slated to be launched by mid-2022, however, in all probability, it will be deferred thanks to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips. The global crisis is set to impact launch timelines of other prospective models as well.

Altroz EV in development

Apart from an automatic iteration of Altroz, Tata Motors was also expected to launch a fully electric version of the premium hatchback this year. First previewed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show and then at the last edition of the Auto Expo back home in 2020, Altroz EV has been in development for more than two years and yet there is no sign of its launch.

When launched, Altroz automatic will be a direct rival to Volkswagen Polo GT TSI (soon to be discontinued) and Hyundai i20 N Line. However, it is expected to be slightly more affordable than its immediate rivals.