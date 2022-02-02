Tata Altroz Phoenix Edition Turbo Top Variant – Modified At Rs 1.6 L

With its sporty profile, broad range of features and 5-star safety rating, Altroz has emerged as a preferred premium hatchback

While Tata Altroz looks gorgeous in its stock format, there’s no reason why efforts can’t be made to make things even better. With this thought in mind, an owner of a brand new Altroz iTurbo XZ+ petrol variant has opted for an entirely new look for the hatch. This customization project named ‘Phoenix Edition’ has been executed in the city of Coimbatore.

Tata Altroz Phoenix Edition exteriors

Most noticeable aspect of this customization project is the custom body wrapping. It comes in shades of black and grey with sporty neon red patterns. Random nature of the red patterns is what gives the hatch a quirky profile. It exudes a sense of adventure, untamed nature and being ready for all possibilities.

In its stock form, Altroz has some cool colour options such as High Street Gold and Dark edition. However, this custom Phoenix edition is in a different league altogether. To achieve a more visible contrast, much of the chrome bits have been blacked-out. It includes the front and rear Tata logo and other chrome highlights across the grille, headlamps, and alloy wheels.

At the rear, the bumper has been blacked-out as well. While tail lamps have been retained in their stock format, ‘Altroz’ badging in chrome has been repainted in red. Another key highlight of this project is rooftop decals in bright red shade. It comprises two broad strips connected to an image of Phoenix. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of Altroz Phoenix Edition below, credit to youtube channel AutoTrend TV.

For a sportier look, stock wheels have been replaced with larger 17-inch alloy wheels. These are shod with low-profile tyres, which further enhance the hatch’s look and feel. The red colour code has been applied to the brake callipers as well.

Altroz Phoenix Edition interiors

Interiors of the hatch utilize an exciting combo of bright red and black, something similar to that of high-end sports cars. Lower section of the dashboard and all four doors get the bright red paint job. Even the seat belts are in red colour. Most other interior surfaces including the pillars have the black shade.

Roof surface is wrapped in black suede lining, which is soft to touch and feels premium. Top section of the dashboard and other components like steering wheel, upholstery, centre console and touchscreen infotainment system have been retained in their stock format.

This customization project is focused on visual enhancements. There are no performance updates. Altroz iTurbo is powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor that generates 110 ps of max power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque at 1,500-5,500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Cost of this customization project is about Rs 1.6 lakh. The stock hatch (iTurbo XZ+) is available at Rs 9.09 lakh.