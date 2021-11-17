Tata Altroz Price Hike Nov 2021 – XM Discontinued, XE+ Launched

Being up to Rs 15k cheaper, Altroz new XE+ trim misses out on certain features that were available with XM trim

One of the safest cars in the country, Tata Altroz is ranked among the top 3 bestselling premium hatchbacks in the country. Altroz trim range begins at base-spec XE trim, which is available at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-sh).

As there was significant price gap between XE and earlier XM trim, a new more affordable XE+ trim has been introduced. Price for new Altroz XE+ starts from Rs 6.35 lakh for the petrol and Rs 7.55 lakh for the diesel. It is likely that features that may not necessarily influence purchase decisions have been removed to make the new XE+ trim more affordable.

Altroz new XE+ trim features

As compared to base-spec XE trim, Altroz XE+ gets additional features such as 4-speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, FM/AM radio, USB port, and fast USB charger. XE+ also gets an 8.89cm floating dashtop infotainment system by Harman. Other additional features include remote keyless entry, manual adjustable and autofold ORVMs, electric temperature control, follow me home and find me function. All other features and specs are the same as that of XE base trim.

For its reduced pricing, new XE+ trim had to sacrifice features such as rear parcel shelf, wheel caps, and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Users who want these features will now have to choose the XM+ trim, which is available at a starting price of Rs 6.85 lakh (petrol) and Rs 8 lakh (diesel). Altroz XM+ trim has also been updated with rear speakers. Earlier, only front speakers were available with this trim.

Tata Altroz Price Hike Nov 2021

Tata Motors has increased prices of Altroz once again this year. The last price hike came in Aug 2021. In the latest price hike, effective for Nov 2021, Altroz XE petrol has seen a price cut of Rs 10k. All other variants have seen a price hike in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 8,500.

Altroz engine and specs

All trims of Altroz get engine options of 1.2 litre Revotron petrol motor and 1.5 litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel motor. The petrol motor generates 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,300 rpm. The diesel unit makes 90 ps at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm. Tata also offers Altroz i-Turbo variant, powered by a 1.2 litre turbo petrol motor. It makes 110 ps at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm at 1500-5500 rpm. i-Turbo option is available with XT, XZ and XZ+ trims.

All engine options are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This could be a limiting factor for Altroz because its primary rivals like Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 are available with both manual and automatic transmission. It is not certain when automatic option will be introduced for Altroz.

In terms of safety, Altroz has the backing of 5-star rating from Global NCAP. Safety kit onboard new XE+ trim includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, reverse parking sensors, puncture repair kit, ISOFIX child seat mounts, engine immobilizer, and electric power assisted collapsible steering.

Altroz also comes with iRA connected car technology, but it is available with only top-spec trims. Some key connectivity features covered under iRA include remote commands, find my car, stolen vehicle tracking, remote immobilization, intrusion alert, geo fencing, roadside assistance and live vehicle diagnosis.