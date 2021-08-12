Tata Altroz Prices Aug 2021 – XE Petrol Up By Rs 20k, XE Diesel Cut By Rs 23k

Tata Motors has increased prices of all their cars in Aug 2021 – Price protection has been announced for customers who get billed till 31st Aug

The premium segment of hatchbacks continues to pull a large section of consumers in the Indian automotive market even with the rising popularity of SUVs in recent times. This space of hatchbacks is expected to offer premium features in addition to a sporty performance although competition keeps getting tighter with each passing phase.

Tata Motors has updated the 2021 lineup for its premium hatchback Altroz. The major update to the lineup is the inclusion of a turbocharged petrol engine which offers a more spirited driving experience. Apart from that, Tata also added a Dark edition to the Altroz lineup recently.

Tata Altroz Price List Aug 2021

Altroz petrol XE price is revised by 20 grands taking its ex-sh price to just under Rs 6 lakhs at 3.45 percent increase. XM and XM+ each cost 4 grands more. Altroz XT petrol now costs Rs 7,38,400, and XZ, Rs 7,92,400. XZ(O) and XZ+ are pricier by 3,500 bucks at Rs 8,04,400, and Rs 8,44,400, respectively.

Altroz XT turbo price has gone above the Rs 8 lakh threshold following a price revision of Rs 8,500 at 1.07 percent increase. The variant now costs Rs 8,02,400. Altroz XZ turbo price is raised by 6.5k at Rs 8,72,400. The XZ+ turbo variant is pricier by 3.5k at Rs 9,09,400.

Following price reduction of 3.16 percent, Altroz XE diesel price has been reduced by 23 grands, which means the vehicle is now listed at a price if Rs 7,04,500. Altroz XM diesel is costlier by 4 grands. Tata Altroz XT now cots just over Rs 8.5 lakhs after a price hike of 9.5k. The XZ diesel variant is priced at Rs 9,07,400. XZ (O), and XZ+ both are costlier by 3.5 grands at Rs 9,07,400, and Rs 9,19,400, respectively. Price hike has also been given to Nexon, Tiago, Tigor.

Following the success of the Altroz, market share of Tata Motors increased 5.4 percent to 17 percent in the premium hatchback segment. It is also the only car in the segment with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Turbocharged Petrol Engine

Altroz Turbo 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine churns out 110 PS of power at 5,500 rpm and 140 nm of torque at 1500-5000 rpm. This power output is 24 percent more while its torque output is 28 percent greater from its naturally aspirated petrol unit. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard although there is a possibility of inclusion of a 7-speed DCT unit in the near future as well. The company claims a 0-100 kmph sprint in 13 seconds.

Overall, 2021 Altroz is available across six trims – XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ and XZ+. Out of these, the turbo petrol engine will be offered in the top three trims. All turbo petrol variants will come equipped with two driving modes- City and Sport. Altroz iTurbo will lock horns with all-new Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI.