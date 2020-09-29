Tata Altroz Production Crosses 25,000 Units Milestone In 8 Months

Launched earlier this year in January 2020, Tata Altroz has emerged as a popular car in the premium hatchback segment

In August 2020, Altroz was the third bestselling premium hatch with sales of 4,941 units. Its market share for the month was 18.21%. While it trailed behind Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20, Altroz has raced ahead of other rivals such as Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo, Ford Freestyle and Honda Jazz.

25,000 Altroz rolled out

In a significant milestone for Altroz, the 25,000th unit has been rolled out from the plant. Considering production started in Jan 2020, and the milestone was achieved a few days ago in Sep, it took around 9 months for Altroz production to cross 25,000 units. But, as we know that production was stopped for more than a month due to nation wide lockdown; it actually took around 8 months for Altroz to reach this production milestone.

The growing preference for Altroz can be attributed to various reasons such as its sporty profile, peppy engines, and comprehensive range of features. The fact that it is the only car in this segment to score 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP test is another reason why many buyers prefer to buy Altroz.

Tata Altroz is based on the Impact 2.0 design language, which seeks to improve overall design and styling as well as add more comfort and convenience for customers. Some key features include trendy dual chamber projector head lamps, LED DRL, R16 dual tone laser cut alloy wheels, 90° opening doors, piano black ORVMs with chrome accents, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and signature split tail lamps.

On the inside, Altroz offers the cockpit experience with floating island dashboard design, classic satin chrome finish on the dashboard, metal finish door handles and leather wrapped gear lever and steering wheel.

Above is the monthly domestic sales table of Tata Altroz since its launch. As per this, domestic sales till Aug 2020 have crossed the 21,500 mark. The table does not include Sep 2020 sales as well as exports of Altroz. Monthly avg sales of Altroz since launch has been about 3,075 units.

Altroz powertrain

Unlike segment leader Baleno that is available only in petrol format, Tata Altroz is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2 litre petrol motor churns out 86 ps of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of max torque at 3,300 rpm. In comparison, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit generates 90 ps / 200 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Motors will soon be adding a turbo petrol motor to Altroz, something that is in line with current trends in this space. For example, Volkswagen Polo already offers a turbo petrol option. Next-gen Hyundai i20 is also expected to offer turbo petrol motor.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor on Altroz is expected to deliver higher power and torque of 110 ps and 140 Nm (approx.). This engine is already in use with Tata Nexon. However, it is tuned to deliver 119 ps and 170 Nm on Nexon. Tata Altroz petrol variants are priced in the range of Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh. In comparison, diesel range is available from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.09 lakh.