Tata Altroz Racer Brochure Leaks – 7th June Launch, 3 Colours, (R1, R2, R3 Variants), Only MT

With a significant performance boost, race-inspired styling and segment-first features, Tata Altroz Racer can emerge a bestseller

Tata is readying the Altroz Racer edition that will directly rival Hyundai i20 N Line. It will also be a sportier alternative to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza. Ahead of its launch on 7th June, Altroz Racer edition brochure has leaked. Hat tip to Motor Arena for the exclusive details.

Altroz Racer sporty styling

Altroz Racer gets a new racing-inspired paint scheme that significantly enhances its overall profile. An exciting dual-tone orange and black theme has been used, covering the lower and upper sections, respectively.

Another key highlight is the white racing stripes on the bonnet and the roof. Altroz Racer has blacked-out finish across the grille, bumper, A B C pillars and alloy wheels. The rear door handle is mounted on the C-pillar. At the rear, the orange-black combo is presented in a dynamic format. There are 3 colour options on offer with Altroz Racer – Atomic Orange, Avenue White and Pure Grey.

Altroz Racer interiors, key features

Just like the exteriors, the orange-black theme has been used on the insides as well. Orange highlights can be seen on the AC vents and central console. The footwell lights too emit a familiar glow. The seats have racing stripes in orange and white.

Further enhancing the ambience is the contrast colour stitching on the seats, front armrest and the leather wrapped steering wheel. The beautifully styled interiors of Altroz Racer will create a one-of-a-kind driving experience for enthusiasts.

With the Altroz Racer, users will also have access to a comprehensive range of premium features. The 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system has been borrowed from Nexon. Other key highlights include a fully digital instrument console, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, sunroof with voice commands and ventilated front seats.

Safety kit will include features such as hill hold assist, electronic stability control, parking sensors, 360° surround view camera and six airbags. Just like the standard Altroz, the Racer edition will be backed by Global NCAP 5-star safety rating. Lets take a look at the variant wise features list of the new Tata Altroz Racer.

Tata Altroz Racer Variants – R1, R2, R3

Tata Altroz Racer R1 Variant – Feature list

• R16 Alloy Wheels

• 6 Airbags

• Leatherette Seats

• 26.03cm Floating Infotainment by Harman

• Smart Key with Push Button Start Stop

• LED DRLs

• Rear Wiper with Wash

• 8 Speakers (4 Speakers + 4 Tweeters)

• Fully Automatic Temperature Control

• Projector Head Lamps

• Front Fog Lamps

• Rear Defogger

• All 4 Power Windows

• Electrically Adjustable and Autofold ORVMs

• Cruise Control

• Height Adjustable Driver Seat

• Rear AC Vents

• Auto Headlamps

• Rain Sensing Wipers

• Leather Wrapped Front Sliding Arm Rest

• Sporty Exhaust

• Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Gear Knob

• 10.16 cm Digital Instrument Cluster

• Ambient Lighting on Dashboard

Tata Altroz Racer R2 Variant (in addition to R1)

• Voice-activated Electric Sunroof

• Wireless Charger

• 17.78 cm TFT Digital Instrument Cluster • 360 0 Surround View System (SVS)

• Blind View Monitor

• Xpress Cool

Tata Altroz Racer R3 Variant (in addition to R2)

• iRA- Connected Car Technology

• Front Ventilated Seats (Driver and Co-Driver)

• Air Purifier

Altroz Racer performance boost

Across standard variants of Altroz, the most powerful petrol option is the Altroz i-Turbo. The 1.2-litre i-Turbo, 3-cylinder petrol engine delivers 110 PS and 140 Nm. With the Racer edition using Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol unit, performance will be boosted to 120 PS and 170 Nm.

Rival Hyundai i20 N Line utilizes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed MT or 7-speed DCT. Altroz Racer will be getting a 6-speed manual gearbox. An automatic transmission option is not on offer. It will come with a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kms. Prices will be announced at the launch event on 7th June 2024.