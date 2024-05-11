Tata Altroz Racer Dealer Training Starts – Launch Details Leak

A range of premium features and Nexon’s 120 hp turbo petrol engine are among the key USPs of Altroz Racer

In the premium hatchback segment, there’s a close fight between Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. While Baleno remains the top favourite, Altroz was ahead of i20 in FY24. However, with a lead of just 174 units, there’s scope to achieve better results. Altroz Racer can probably work its magic, as it will primarily target the i20 N Line model.

Tata Altroz Racer Dealer Training Starts

Altroz Racer will be positioned as the new flagship variant. A leaked internal dealer presentation reveals that Altroz Racer will be getting a comprehensive range of best in category features. It includes ventilated leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice activated electric sunroof, head-up display and a 360° surround view camera. 6-airbags and electronic stability control (ESC) will be offered as standard.

Interiors look super slick with high contrast accents across the AC vents, gear lever and centre console. Seats get the racing stripes, further enhanced with contrast stitching. The leather wrapped gear knob and steering wheel also get the classy contrast stitching. The cabin mood is further enhanced with red ambient lighting.

Altroz Racer – Performance

Powertrain options for standard Altroz models include an 88 PS 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 90 hp 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine. There’s a CNG option available as well with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine.

Altroz Racer will be getting the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from Nexon. It generates 120 PS and 170 Nm. A gain of 10 PS and 30 Nm will surely drive up the hatchback’s performance. Altroz Racer is expected to be offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

Altroz Racer Vs. i20 N Line

In comparison, Hyundai i20 N line is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7 DCT).

i20 N Line is preferred for its sporty exteriors and interiors. It offers premium features such as wireless charger, leather seats with chequered flag design and N logo, contrast red stitching and piping on the seats and leather wrapped gear knob. The hatch has sporty metal pedals, Type C USB fast charger and digital instrument cluster with TFT multi-information display. There’s a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, Bose premium 7 speaker sound system and FATC with digital display.

With multiple best in category features and powerful performance, Altroz Racer can give a tough fight to i20 N Line. Altroz also enjoys 5-star Global NCAP safety rating in comparison to i20 that had received 3-star NCAP rating for the 2022 model. However, non-availability of an automatic gearbox can be a disadvantage for Altroz Racer in relation to i20 N Line. Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be offered in the price range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh. Hyundai i20 N Line is available in a similar price range.

