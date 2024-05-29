Tata Altroz Racer Exhaust Note Teaser Out – Racing Stripes, Sunroof

In an exciting pre-launch teaser, Tata Motors has revealed new details about the upcoming Tata Altroz Racer Edition

As part of its ambitious plan to launch three new cars ahead of the festive season in India, Tata Motors is set to introduce the Altroz Racer, a sporty hatchback, alongside the Curvv coupe SUV and Nexon CNG. The Altroz Racer, will be the first of these to launch in June 2024, was previously showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Tata Altroz Racer – Exhaust Note Teaser

Ahead of launch, Tata Motors has shared the teaser video, revealing interesting new details about the Altroz Racer. This sportier version of Tata’s premium hatchback aims to rival the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market. It will have a sportier exhaust note, as can be heard in the teaser video below.

The new teaser highlights the Altroz Racer’s sporty enhancements, including striking racing stripes, a sunroof, and the car’s thrilling exhaust note, promising a dynamic driving experience. The Tata Altroz Racer stands out with its race-inspired exterior updates. It sports a new orange-black dual-tone exterior with a contrasting black roof, complemented by two white parallel stripes running from the bonnet to the rear.

Enhancing its sporty appeal are the extended rear spoiler and 16-inch black-finished alloy wheels. The Altroz Racer also features distinctive ‘Racer’ badging on its front fender, a revised front grille, and ‘iTurbo+’ prominently displayed on the boot lid.

Inside, the Altroz Racer is expected to offer more advanced features compared to the standard Altroz. The interiors boast contrasting orange and white accents on the central console, gear lever, and AC vents. The seats feature racing stripes and distinctive stitching, which also extends to the leather-encased steering wheel.

Notably, the Altroz Racer includes ventilated leatherette front seats, a first in the segment, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 360-degree surround view camera, a heads-up display unit, a voice-activated electric sunroof, and ambient lighting. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, anti-lock braking system, and electronic brake distribution as standard.

Powertrain Options and Performance

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz Racer will feature a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine borrowed from the Nexon, offering 120 hp and 170 Nm torque. This marks a boost of around 10 hp and 30 Nm over the iTurbo variant. The engine is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission also potentially available.

The Altroz Racer is expected to be priced higher than the current iTurbo, which ranges from Rs 9.20 to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Official prices will be announced at launch in a few days. It will compete directly with the Hyundai i20 N Line, priced between Rs. 9.99 – 12.52 lakh, and will also serve as a sportier alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza.