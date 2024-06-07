Tata Altroz Racer Launch Price Rs 9.5 L to Rs 11 L – Official TVC

Tata Altroz Racer will be presented in 3 variants, attractive colour options and in a single 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine

Altroz Racer Edition has been launched in India today. A sportier version of the Tata Altroz premium hatchback, which captures a wide range of buyers each month, the Altroz Racer is set to take sales to an even higher pitch thanks to its sporty exterior accents, well equipped interiors and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine.

Tata Altroz Racer Launch – Sporty Colour Updates

Tata Altroz Racer is priced from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). This performance-tuned version of Tata Altroz will be presented in three trims of R1, R2 and R3. Below are the prices of all variants on offer.

While its overall design remains unchanged, the Racer is loaded with sportier exteriors in three colour options – Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey. Its sporty appeal is enhanced by a contrasting black bonnet and roof along with a black finished front grille, pillars and window along with alloy wheels and tailgate.

It gets a distinctive badging with ‘Racer’ displayed on its front fender and ‘iTurbo+’ on the boot lid. Other exterior updates include roof mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna and dual tone 16 inch alloy wheels. Below is the official TVC of Altroz Racer.

Advanced Features Over Standard Altroz

Depending on trim level, the Tata Altroz Racer interiors get specked up with more advanced features over the standard variant. These include leatherette seating with ventilated front seats, 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, 10.16 inch fully digital instrument console, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart key, push button start, automatic climate control and power windows.

It also gets leather wrapped front central armrest, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and ambient lighting. Top of the line Tata Altroz Racer R3 variant will also get iRA connected car tech and an air purifier.

Performance and Safety

With the Tata Altroz Racer backed by Global NCAP 5 Star Rating, safety will be further enhanced via 6 airbags, 360 degree surround view camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors and hill hold assist. Blind spot monitor, ISOFIX child seat mounts, anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD) will be among its standard safety equipment.

Tata Altroz Racer will borrow its engine from the Nexon. This means it will draw its power via a 1.2 liter turbo charged petrol engine making around 120 hp peak power and 170 Nm torque. The engine gets mated to 6 speed manual transmission while a 7 speed dual-clutch automatic transmission could be added at a later stage.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Altroz Racer, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer – a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out. With its performance driven DNA and a race car inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine.”