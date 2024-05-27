Tata Altroz Racer Official Teaser Out – Do You Have A Racer In You?

Tata Altroz Racer, in its sporty avatar, gets race-inspired exterior designs, striking interiors and an engine that promises enhanced performance

Tata Altroz Racer was showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show earlier this year is now ready to be launched in India. This rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line, has been teased for the first time and is set to launch in early June 2024.

Tata Altroz Racer Official Teaser Out

The Altroz Racer is a sportier version of the regular hatchback, which scores pretty high on company sales charts each month. True to its sporty nature, it will receive several new features while also getting more power than its standard counterpart.

Tata Altroz Racer dons no change in its bodywork or dimensions, which remain exactly the same as its current model. It however does exude a more athletic appeal with a vibrant dual-tone orange body with a contrasting black colour scheme on its roof. These additions make the car look way more cooler than it ever did.

Dual white racing stripes start from the bonnet and extend to the end of the roof, along with sporty decals. It gets blacked-out elements with a contrasting roof, alloy wheels and ORVMs and sports distinctive ‘Racer’ badging on its front fender setting it apart from its regular variant. Other distinct colours for Altroz Racer are Red and Black.

The interiors are in an all-black colour scheme with a gloss piano black dashboard while the exterior orange shade continues to the interiors with orange finish on its AC vents, gear console and stitching on steering wheel and seats. The ambient lights and footwell lights also show off a contrasting orange tone. It also gets ‘Racer’ badging on front seat headrests while seats get racing stripes in red and white colours.

Where technology is concerned, the Tata Altroz Racer gets a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 7-inch TFT digital cluster. It also gets a 360-degree camera, digital instrument cluster and a voice-activated sunroof. As seen in the prototype displayed before, we can expect ventilated front seats too. 1st mainstream hatchback with ventilated seats. Yay!

Features also include rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, height adjustable front seats and safety via 6 airbags, hill hold assist, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS, EBD, full fat 5 Star crash safety rating and more.

Nexon Sourced 120 hp, 1.2 liter Turbo-Petrol Engine

Tata Altroz Racer will borrow its engine lineup from the Tata Nexon. This 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 118hp power and 170 Nm torque which is significantly higher than that seen on the Altroz i-Turbo which makes 110 hp power and 140 Nm torque. The engine of the sporty hatchback is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox while it may also receive an automatic transmission option as well. Please be the 7-speed DCT.

Slated for launch in early June 2024, the Racer version of the Altroz is expected to be priced from Rs 10-14 lakh. It will be positioned above the Tata Altroz XZ iTurbo priced from Rs 9.20-10.10 lakh (both ex-showroom). Sole competitor will be the Hyundai i20 N Line. In the premium hatchback segment, it will also take on the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza.