Tata Altroz Racer R2 Mid Variant Walkaround – Everything You Need?

The main rival to Tata Altroz Racer is Hyundai i20 N Line and to some extent, it competes with the likes of Maruti Fronx Turbo as well

The hot hatch segment in India just got hotter with the launch of Tata Altroz Racer. The car has landed and is garnering a lot of interest among buyers. Especially at the Rs 9.5 lakh (Ex-sh) base introductory price for R1 trim. No matter how feature-loaded base R1 is, mid-level R2 is likely to be the most popular variant and here is what it offers.

Tata Altroz Racer R2 Mid-Variant – Is it enough?

The novelty of a premium hot hatchback is gaining traction in India. Except for Maruti Suzuki Baleno, both Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 now offer a sporty version in the form of Racer and N Line, respectively. However, Baleno has a jacked-up crossover version in the form of Fronx that comes equipped with a turbo petrol engine.

Altroz Racer is offered in three trim levels – base R1, mid-spec R2 and top-spec R3. Tata has crammed as many features and attributes in base R1 as they can and it still emerges as the most sensible choice. However, R2 offers a few flashy features that more buyers are likely to gravitate towards.

Atharva Dhuri has posted a detailed walkaround video of the Altroz Racer R2 mid variant, showing everything R2 packs over R1 and everything it misses over R3 trims. As seen in the video, Altroz Racer R2 misses out on a few creature comforts that R3 gets but has quite a few trendy features that R1 misses out on.

When compared to base R1, R2 gets the larger 7-inch TFT colour instrument screen that is offered in a few Tata Motors vehicles. Voice-activated electric sunroof is a major addition to R2, which might not exactly be what Indian audience needs but wants. Other niceties like Xpress cool and wireless charger are strong additions with R2.

The biggest reason to upgrade to R2 over base R1 trim, is the addition of a 360-degree camera that could prove very handy. The multi-angle feed from these cameras are stitched together into a 3D birds-eye view and ensures easy parking. When compared to top-spec R3 trim, it misses out on ventilated front seats, iRA telematics suite and an air purifier.

Most VFM at Rs 10.49 lakh?

Altroz Racer R2 gets all the goodies from base R1 trim which is priced at Rs 9.5 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory). Notable of these attributes include 16-inch alloy wheels, 6 airbags, leatherette seats, the new 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, passive entry with push-button start, auto climate control, cruise control, rear AC vents, ambient lighting, reworked mechanicals and louder exhaust.

Powertrians-wise, all three Tata Altroz Racer trims get the same 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine that is capable of generating 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. The sole 6-speed manual gearbox is a first, for Altroz. Priced at Rs 50,000 below top-spec R3 trim, R2 emerges to be a great all-rounder.