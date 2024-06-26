Tata Altroz Racer Sets Fastest Indian Hatchback Record – Driven By Narain Karthikeyan

When pitted against rivals like Fronx Turbo and i20 N Line, Tata Altroz Racer sets ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ record in a time attack

Ever since it was launched, Tata Altroz Racer has managed to stay in the news and is creating a lot of buzz. It is a well-rounded package and holds quite a few unofficial titles. That said, Altroz Racer is progressing ahead and has bagged its first official title of ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ awarded by India Book Of Records, set by none other than Narain Karthikeyan himself.

Altroz Racer – Fastest Indian Hatchback

Tata Motors loves to bag titles in its name. With Altroz, there were quite a few titles too. Sticking to Altroz Racer, the titles were ‘1st Indian hatchback with ventilated seats’, ‘1st Indian hatchback with 360 camera’, ‘only sporty hatchback in India with 5 Star crash rating’ and a few more. These were unofficial titles, given by enthusiasts like you and I.

However, just a few days after launch, Tata Altroz Racer has managed to bag an official title to its name. This is a lot more exciting as the title is validated by India Book of Records and revolves around car’s performance. A record set by India’s first F1 racer, Narain Karthikeyan, at CoASTT Racing Track, Coimbatore.

India Book of Records has awarded Tata Altroz Racer as ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’. The record registered with India Book of Records mentions that the lap times were clocked by Narain Karthikeyan with a Tata Altroz Racer, Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo, driving at the CoASTT Racing Track in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Altroz Racer emerged victorious in a time attack track exercise with immediate rivals like Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo. In said time attack, Tata Altroz Racer set the fastest lap time going around CoASTT Race Track in 2 minutes and 21.74 seconds. Thus setting the record as ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ on June 5th, 2024.

Said accolade for Tata Altroz Racer as ‘Fastest Indian Hatchback’ was awarded by India Book of Records on June 12th, 2024. It was signed by India Book of Records Chief Editior, Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury.

How much sportier is it?

When compared to a standard Altroz, the i-Turbo+ powertrain seen on Altroz Racer is more powerful. We’re talking 120 PS of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, first time on an Altroz. There are a lot of changes on Altroz Racer under the skin as well, to make it sportier.

For starters, Tata has worked on the car’s suspension and tuned the compression and rebound. This is to achieve a sportier feel on a race track, while still retaining standard Altroz’s characteristics for regular roads. There is a new hydraulic clutch pedal that ensures light foot work for both race track and city traffic.

Also worked on, is the car’s steering geometry to fine-tune it to adapt to greater speeds around corners. Lastly, Tata has given Altroz Racer a new exhaust muffler for a throatier sound. Narain Karthikeyan demonstrated these changes to us first-hand on the race track at the media drive event held in Coimbatore.