Tata Altroz Racer Vs Rivals Detailed Comparison – i20 N Line, Fronx Turbo

With its racing-inspired styling and 120 hp turbo petrol engine, Altroz Racer has potential to attract enthusiasts

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh. A total of three variants and three colour options are available. Altroz Racer seems like a good package in the given price range. To understand how it fares against rivals, here’s a detailed comparison of Tata Altroz Racer vs. Hyundai i20 N Line vs. Maruti Fronx Turbo.

Tata Altroz Racer Vs. Hyundai i20 N Line Vs. Maruti Fronx Turbo – Performance Comparison

Altroz Racer borrows the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine from Nexon. It generates 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm. As of now, Altroz Racer is being offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission. With Nexon’s powerful engine, overall performance of Altroz Racer is expected to be better than the standard Altroz model. Primary rival Hyundai i20 N Line is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Performance numbers are almost equally matched, albeit i20 N Line has slightly higher torque at 172 Nm.

A key benefit of i20 N Line is that it is available with both manual and automatic transmission (5MT/7DCT). With that, it can target a larger segment of users. The same applies to Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo which has 5MT and 6AT transmission options. Fronx Turbo has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 99 bhp and 148 Nm.

Visual Appeal

Users buying Altroz Racer can choose from colour options of Atomic Orange, Avenue White and Pure Grey. Some of the styling USPs of Altroz Racer include its dual-tone paint scheme and racing stripes on the bonnet and roof. The hatch also gets a new rear spoiler. Inside, there are ‘Racer’ badges and leatherette seats with a lot of contrast and character.

Hyundai i20 N Line is distinguishable with its new grille, refreshed bumpers and sporty red accents across exteriors and interiors. Other key highlights include chrome delete, sporty alloy wheels, a fresh spoiler and twin-tip exhaust. i20 N Line is also available in a dual-tone option that costs an additional Rs 15k. N Line is badging on the inside too. Talking about Fronx Turbo, it does not get any special visual treatment over its standard variant.

Dimensions

Dimensions of all three cars are largely the same, barring a difference of a few centimetres. i20 N Line and Fronx Turbo are 3,995 mm long, as compared to Altroz Racer’s 3,990 mm. i20 N Line is widest, measuring 1,775 mm, as compared to 1,765 mm of Fronx Turbo and 1,755 mm of Altroz Racer. Maruti Fronx Turbo is the tallest at 1,550 mm, followed by Altroz Racer (1,523 mm) and i20 N Line (1,505 mm).

Hyundai i20 N Line has the longest wheelbase at 2,580 mm. Fronx Turbo has 2,520 mm, followed by Altroz Racer at 2,501 mm. All three cars run on 16-inch alloy wheels. Being a crossover, Fronx and its Toyota counterpart, Taisor, get a greater ground clearance.

Features and Price

If you want the most feature-packed experience in the sporty hatchback genre, Hyundai i20 N Line and Altroz are pretty much neck-n-neck, while Fronx takes a big hit. As seen in the table below, Altroz is the only one with a 5-star crash rating and offer a ton of features like ventilated seats, rain-sensing auto wipers, air purifier, 360-degree camera and more. i20 N Line, however, hits back with rear disc brakes, auto-dimming IRVM, and gets stiffened suspension and steering. Saving grace for Fronx is that it is the only one with a HUD.

Presented as the most affordable in its class, Tata Altroz Racer can attract customers who are looking for the best value for money. Both the base and top-spec variants of Altroz Racer are around Rs 50k cheaper than Hyundai i20 N Line. Altroz Racer is available in the price range of Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh. i20 N Line is offered at Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.42 lakh (Manual).

Fronx Turbo base price is placed somewhere in the middle, available from Rs 9.72 lakh and goes till Rs 11.63 lakh (Manual). Hyundai i20 N Line automatic variants are priced in the range of Rs 11.15 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh. Fronx Turbo automatic variants are offered at Rs 11.96 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh.