Tata Altroz Racer White Colour Spied First Time – Undisguised At Dealer Yard

Folks buying Altroz Racer can choose from 3 colour options and 3 variants – R1, R2 and R3

Tata Motors will soon launch the Altroz Racer, a direct rival to Hyundai i20 N Line. Ahead of its debut on 7th June, Altroz Racer dispatches to dealerships have commenced. Prices will be announced on the launch date.

Tata Altroz Racer – What’s new?

There are three exclusive colour options for Altroz Racer – Atomic Orange, Avenue White and Pure Grey. All three are dual-tone options with sporty racing stripes on the bonnet and roof. The Atomic Orange variant looks specially tantalizing, with its exciting combo of orange and black. The other two colour options will appeal to folks with relatively sober tastes. Overall visual impact of the racing stripes is more pronounced with the Atomic Orange variant.

Inside, Altroz Racer has an all-black theme. It also gets exciting red and white accents that work to enliven the interior spaces. Ambient lighting further enhances overall cabin experience.

Tata Altroz variant-wise features

To ensure Altroz Racer edition is accessible to a broader segment of users, there will be 3 variants – R1, R2 and R3. While even the base-spec R1 variant gets a comprehensive range of features, R2 and R3 have some additional equipment. Altroz Racer R1 has projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front fog lamps, R16 alloy wheels, rear wiper with wash and rear defogger. There’s electrically adjustable and auto fold ORVMs, rain sensing wipers and sporty exhaust.

Tech kit includes a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, a 4-inch digital instrument cluster, fully automatic temperature control, smart key with push button start stop, cruise control and auto headlamps. Altroz Racer has leatherette seats, 8 speakers, all-4 power windows, height adjustable driver seat and rear AC vents. There’s leather wrapped front sliding arm rest, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob and ambient lighting on dashboard.

Altroz Racer R2 variant gets additional features. It includes wireless charger, voice activated sunroof, 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, 360° surround view system, blind view monitor and Xpress Cool. Top-spec Altroz Racer R3 variant has additional features such as air purifier, front ventilated seats and iRA connected car platform.

Tata Altroz Racer – Performance

Powering Altroz Racer will be the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, borrowed from Tata Nexon. It churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm. Altroz Racer will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. In comparison, primary rival Hyundai i20 N Line has a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT.

Altroz and i20 are currently engaged in a close fight in the premium hatchback segment. The top-selling product in this space is Maruti Baleno. Another option is Toyota Glanza, the rebadged version of Maruti Baleno. It will be interesting to see if Altroz Racer can create any significant difference in sales.

1 of 15

Source