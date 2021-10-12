Tata Altroz Sales Growth In 2021 – Vs Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno

Overall, Tata Altroz has been the third-best premium hatchback in India in terms of sales volume after Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20

A couple of weeks ago Tata Motors rolled out the 100,000th unit of Altroz from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The premium hatchback has been a major crowd puller for the homegrown automaker ever since it made its debut in January last year. Since then, it has accumulated a total sales volume of 1,03,652 units.

Altroz has been clocking an average monthly sales volume of 6,000 units since its launch. It was able to achieve the coveted 1-lakh sales figure within 20 months of its launch shows it has been widely accepted by car buyers in the Indian market. However, it still couldn’t achieve the highest sales volume in its segment.

Tata Altroz Sales Growth – Comparison with Baleno, i20

During the period ever since Altroz has been on sale in the market, other premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Hyundai i20 have raked in a larger sales volume. While Baleno has registered a whopping sales volume of 2,86,269 units, its Korean nemesis i20 has raked in a volume of 1,33,751 units in the past 20 months ever since Altroz went on sale.

In CY2019, Altroz registered a cumulative sales volume of 47,070 units while Baleno and i20 raked a total volume of 1,53,994 units and 73,414 units respectively. Whereas in the first nine months of CY2020 Tata Motors was able to dispatch a total of 56,582 units of its premium hatchback. In comparison, Maruti sold 1,32,275 units of Baleno and Hyundai sold 60,337 units of i20 during the same period.

Average monthly sales of Altroz increased from 4,279 units in 2020 to 6,287 units in 2021. Hyundai i20 and Maruti Baleno have also posted an increase in avg monthly sales for 2021. But the rate at which Altroz avg sales have grown, is much higher than the rivals.

Altroz Powertrain Specs

The highest monthly volume grossed by Altroz was 7,550 units recorded in March 2021. Sales of Altroz have picked up pace when Tata Motors launched an iTurbo iteration of the premium hatchback earlier this year which came powered with a turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor in Altroz pumps out 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes married with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Other engine options for Altroz include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former kicks out 85 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the latter delivers an output of 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Price, Rivals

Prices for Altroz start at Rs 5.84 lakh and go up to Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It also boasts a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP making it one of the safest cars currently in India. Other rivals in the premium hatchback segment include Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.