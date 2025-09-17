Tata Altroz Scores 5-Star Safety Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tata Motors’ premium hatchback, the Altroz, has achieved a strong 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP). Tested in August 2025, the Altroz scored 29.65 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 44.90 out of 49 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP), placing it among the safest hatchbacks sold in India.

Adult Occupant Safety

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Altroz scored 15.55 out of 16, showing good protection for both driver and passenger. The side impact test also recorded a high score of 14.11 out of 16, with the structure and footwell rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings. All body regions for adult occupants showed adequate to good protection in crash test scenarios, while side impact and pole tests confirmed full head protection.

Child Occupant Safety

The hatchback scored impressively in child safety with 44.90 out of 49 points. The test dummies of an 18-month-old and a three-year-old child showed full protection when placed in rearward-facing seats using ISOFIX anchorages with support legs. The Altroz also received full marks in the CRS installation score (12/12) and posted a strong 23.90/24 in the dynamic score.

The tested model — Altroz Pure CNG MT, CRTV S CNG MT, and ACCOMP S DMT variants — was equipped with dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, and load limiters as standard. The Altroz also offers ESC (Electronic Stability Control), pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders across all variants. ISOFIX child seat mounts are provided in the rear outboard seats, further enhancing family safety.

Broader Applicability

According to Bharat NCAP, the rating is applicable across a wide range of Altroz variants in petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains, as detailed in the annexure of the report. Tata Motors’ long-standing focus on safety is reflected in the Altroz’s consistently strong crash test performance. With these results, the Tata Altroz reinforces its position as one of the safest hatchbacks available in India, offering buyers not only style, features, and multiple fuel options but also the assurance of top-rated crash safety.