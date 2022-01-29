Tata Altroz Stolen During Test Drive, Returned To Showroom – Here’s How

Tata Altroz is offered with three engine options- one diesel and two petrol units, all paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard

A modern car is loaded with many creature comforts. While these features enhance the in-car experience of the driver and occupants, some believe they also increase complexities within an automobile. Modern technologies in a car have not only improved conveniences but also enhanced a vehicle’s safety and security.

For instance, a push-button start / stop system is now a very common feature in the auto industry and almost every OEM offers it in almost all vehicles, at least in their higher trims. While this feature might be considered as a creature comfort for the driver, many wouldn’t know that it also offers security assurance to a car’s owner.

Tata Altroz stolen during test drive

Take the following case as an example where a Tata Altroz used as a test ride model in a showroom in Ujjain was stolen. On a Tuesday afternoon, two fine miscreants entered a Tata Motors showroom pretending as potential buyers for the premium hatchback. They got on board with the test vehicle along with a client sales executive of the showroom.

After driving for a certain distance, the driver pointed out that there was some problem with the car and asked the sales executive to get down and check what the problem was. As soon as the executive got out of the car, the two thieves inside drove away, stealing the car. However, the robbers didn’t realise that the key fob remained with the sales executive.

Passive keyless entry comes to rescue

As we know, Tata Motors offers the feature of a passive keyless entry in Altroz which doesn’t require a physical key to enter or start the car. Entry to the car is taken care of by request sensors on the driver side door handle while the ignition is handled by a push-button start. To utilise these features, the proximity sensor on the key fob needs to be at a place where it can be activated.

Therefore, when the thieves stationed their car at a particular place and got out of the car, they weren’t able to get inside the car as the doors lock automatically after staying idle for a while. After the sales executive reported this incident to the showroom, a complaint was lodged at a nearby police station. A few hours later, on the basis of someone’s information, the car was found parked somewhere. Hat tip to Sharman for sharing the update.

Features in Altroz

Altroz offers a fair share of features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and connected car tech. Standard safety features on offer include ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

Tata Motors offers the premium hatchback in seven trims namely XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+. It is currently priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The company will soon be launching Altroz with an automatic gearbox.

Source