Tata Altroz Touchscreen Buttons Removed – Arrives At Dealer Showroom

Tata Altroz is one of the most popular premium hatchbacks in India and one of the highest sellers of the Indian manufacturer. The carmaker recently launched a turbo petrol version of the hatch called i-Turbo which made Altroz a more compelling buy. It ticks the right boxes of features and performance for a premium hatch, that too at an attractive price.

Latest Updates

The company has made a small update in Altroz’s cabin. The physical buttons and knobs below the central air-con vents on the dashboard have been removed and replaced by bold ‘ALTROZ’ lettering. A similar update was recently made in the carmaker’s subcompact UV offering Nexon last month.

The knobs performed functions of volume increasing/decreasing and tuning while buttons were designated for Home, Favourites, Previous / Next, Smartphone and back. Functions of these knobs and buttons have now been integrated into the 7-inch central touchscreen infotainment system.

Also, the infotainment display now gets ‘Harman’ branding on top. Although not officially notified by Tata Motors yet but the recent update has most probably been made on the XT variant onwards which possesses the touchscreen unit. Take a look at a detailed walkaround video of the updated Altroz below, credit to AutoTrend TV.

Features on offer

Apart from these, there are no updates inside or outside the cabin of Altroz. Feature list on the premium hatch remains the same including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control and ambient lighting.

It is also equipped with iRA which offers connected car tech with 27 features including 70+ Voice Activated commands in Hinglish (Hindi + English). Safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors are offered as standard across the range.

Engine Specifications

Altroz is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. They return a respective power and torque outputs of 85bhp / 114Nm, 109bhp / 140Nm and 89bhp /240Nm. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard across the range. The hatchback doesn’t offer an option of automatic transmission as of yet, however, there are speculations of a 7-speed DCT to be offered at some stage.

The premium hatchback is made available in seven trims: XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), and XZ+. Prices currently start from Rs 5.69 lakh and move upwards to Rs 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz.