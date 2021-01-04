Tata Altroz Turbo Blue Spied During TVC Shoot Ahead Of Launch

The Altroz Turbo 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine is a de-tuned version of that which also powers the Nexon SUV

The Indian auto industry is poised to set off 2021 with a host of new launches. In-fact, the month of January itself will 7 new car launches. The Toyota Fortuner Facelift, BMW 3 Series LWB, MG Hector FL, Hector Plus 7seater, Jeep Compass FL, Audi A4 are among these launches.

Tata too will be having its fair share of new car launches this year. The Altroz Turbo is planned for launch on 13th January while the new Gravitas 6/7 seater SUV will debut on 26th January 2021, while launch is expected by Feb/March. Tata HBX is expected to be launched in India Mar/Apr 2021.

Tata Altroz Turbo

Tata Motors will bring in the Altroz Turbo, which has been spotted regularly in camouflage in the past. Now, ahead of its launch, a completely undisguised version of Altroz Turbo, wearing white number plates has been spotted at the shoot location of the TVC. Some authorized dealers have started accepting bookings (unofficial) of the new Altroz Turbo for a token amount of Rs.5,000 ahead of official launch.

The Altroz Turbo will be presented in four variants of XT, XT (O), XZ and XZ (O). It will get a new Marina Blue colour option along with a black contrasting roof as a part of its exterior updates to set it apart from its regular counterpart. It will also be offered in other colours of current Altroz like White and Golden, seen below.

Badging of ‘Turbo’ and ‘DCT’ will also be seen, apart from which there will be no other exterior update. Interiors will get some changes with contrasting stitching accents on seating. Kerb weight of the Tata Altroz Turbo also increases to around 1,058 kgs, making it around 22 kgs heavier than its regular petrol powered counterpart.

Engine Specs

The turbocharged petrol engine set to make its way onto the Tata Altroz will be the same as that which powers the Nexon. This 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine offers 110 hp power and 140 Nm torque de-tuned to produce around 10 hp and 30 Nm less than what it makes on the Nexon. The engine will get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox with the 7 speed DCT reserved for higher spec variants.

No price details have been revealed as on date but Tata Motors is expected to price the Altroz Turbo so as to compete aggressively with others in its segment. The existing range of Altroz with naturally aspirated engine is priced from Rs.5.44-9.09 lakhs, ex-sh.

Expect the Turbo variants could carry a premium of around Rs.75k over their NA petrol powered counterparts for the manual variant and about Rs 1-1.5lakh for DCT variant. Once launched, Tata Altroz Turbo will take on the Hyundai i20 Turbo and also the likes of Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza CVT variants.

Source