Tata Altroz i-Turbo Officially Detailed In Debut Film By Tata Motors

Official launch of the new Altroz iTurbo is scheduled for 22nd Jan 2021 – Cars arrive at dealerships from tomorrow, 14th Jan

Tata Altroz iTurbo has made its official debut today in India. It gets a more powerful 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine claiming 28 percent more power and 24 percent added torque as compared to its naturally aspirated petrol motor.

Tata Altroz is available in XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ+ variants while the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will come with three variants of XT, XZ and XZ+. The turbocharged Altroz has been christened iTurbo and will launch along with the new top spec XZ+ variant.

Official Specs

Tata Altroz is currently presented in colours of Midtown Grey, Avenue White, Downtown Red and High Street Gold. In addition to this, now a new colour is on offer called Harbour Blue. Interiors will be in a common light grey colour scheme across all variants.

Tata Altroz iTurbo, the most affordable turbo variant, will receive added features. It is set to be offered across three trim levels, namely XT, XZ, and XZ+, and the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will also get with multi-drive modes of Sport and City. Below is the official debut film of the new Altroz iTurbo.

It will get a 17 inch infotainment with Doodle personalized wall paper, a Harman sourced surround system with added tweeters, AC unit with Xpress cool feature and tilt steering. The iTurbo also gets Intelligent Real-Time Assist, dual path suspension, Idle Start Stop feature, cruise control, push button start and smart key.

1.2 Liter Turbo Engine

Tata Altroz XT iTurbo will be powered by a 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine offering 110 hp power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm torque at 1,500-5,500 rpm. As compared to this engine, the naturally aspirated petrol engine offers 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque, thus making the turbo petrol engine 28 percent more powerful and 24 percent torquier.

The engine comes in mated to a 5 speed manual transmission and a dual clutch automatic. The engine will allow the Altroz iTurbo to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 11.9 seconds. Tata Altroz is also offered with a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder turbo diesel engine making 90 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm torque at 1,250 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

Bookings open for the 2021 Tata Altroz tomorrow while prices will be revealed at launch on January 22, 2021. As compared to current price range of Rs.5.44-9.09 lakhs (ex-sh), the new variants and turbo petrol models could command a premium.

Tata Altroz will continue to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo in the premium hatchback segment. The Turbo variant will rival the i20 Turbo and Polo TSI.