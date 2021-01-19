Tata Altroz Turbo Rendered As JTP Sport Racing Concept

Tata Motors recently unveiled Altroz iTurbo which features a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine under its bonnet

Some automotive designers have insane skills that are complemented by their vivid imagination. This results in some weird designs coming out of their drawing board. The car in discussion is a digitally imagined version of Tata Altroz JTP. It has been created by 18 year Yash Upadhyay.

The best description of this rendition of the premium hatchback would be outlandish yet it wouldn’t hurt to go into details of it. At first, it would be difficult to recognise it as Altroz mainly due to the exterior paint schemes and graphics also the mechanical add ons.

Altroz Turbo JTP Design

It looks nothing like the stock Altroz with several elements taken from cars taking part in motorsport events like cross country racing or Nascar mania. This includes an exaggerated rear spoiler, flared up wheel arches and a visibly low stance.

Altroz Turbo JTP rides on 5-spoke hubless alloy wheels with body cladding on sides extending up to the front bumper. It gets a blacked-out front grille integrated onto the smoked LED headlamps and wearing the JTP badging.

It gets vents on the hood and camshafts of the cylinder head of the engine coming out. This sports version of Altroz also receives auxiliary lights on roof. At rear, it gets Ford Mustang-inspired connected LED taillamps which look neat.

Altroz and JTP are mentioned at the tailgate with bold letterings. However, the highlight remains, the wing-style spoiler and twin exhaust tips protruding out of the rear diffuser.

Frankly speaking, such a design rendering would look good in computer wallpapers, posters and at best at car exhibitions since none of the mod jobs present here, if implemented, would be road legal anywhere around the world. However, if brought to ground levels, this car might indeed see light on some motorsport event hopefully someday.

Tata Motors-JTP performance models

For the uninitiated, Tata Motors tied up with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives to build performance-oriented versions of Tiago and Tigor. These models were equipped with more powerful turbocharged engines and driving dynamics were slightly altered with a tweak in their suspension setup. Unfortunately, these models were discontinued last year since the motor didn’t comply with the upgraded BS6 emission norms.

However, Tata is planning to reintroduce these models under the JTP line of cars later this year as a few months ago, the company took over Jayem Automotive. Both Tigor and Tiago were recently spotted testing with a turbocharged engine under their hood. The JTP edition of these cars also wore body graphics which made them look sportier, hence we can expect Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP to sport a funky looking exterior.

1 of 9

SOURCE