Tata Altroz Prices Increased By Up To Rs 25k – Turbo Starts From Rs 7.73 L

The Tata Altroz iTurbo has been launched today – Prices start from Rs 7.73 lakhs, ex-sh

Tata Motors is celebrating the 1st Anniversary of the Altroz premium hatchback by launching its iTurbo variant. This new Tata Altroz iTurbo sets itself apart with more equipment and a host of first in segment features that will allow it to compete with its new age rivals especially the Hyundai i20 Turbo and Volkswagen Polo TSI.

Tata Motors has opened booking for the new Altroz iTurbo at Rs.11,000. Initial examples have moved into company dealerships and test drives have also commenced. This performance version of the regular Altroz will be available in three variants of XT, XZ and the new XZ+. Prices start from Rs 7.73 lakhs, ex-sh. It is about Rs 60k more expensive than the NA or Naturally Aspirated variant of Altroz.

Tata Altroz iTurbo will compete against the Hyundai i20 Turbo Petrol and Volkswagen Polo TSI. Altroz turbo also brings along a lot of new features, all of which have been detailed below. But before we take a look at the new features, let’s take a look at the updated prices of the Altroz range of petrol and diesel engine options.

Tata Motors has also increased prices of Altroz. Base petrol has received the highest increase, of Rs 25,000. Prices now start from Rs 5.69 lakhs and go all the way to Rs 8.25 lakhs for petrol NA variant. Diesel Altroz prices have been increased by up to Rs 9,000. Below is the detailed look at the price of Altroz and all its variants.

Drive Modes

Tata Altroz iTurbo will come in with a unique set of drive modes of City and Sport. In Sport mode, the hatchback will be able to generate peak power and torque which stands at 110 hp and 140 Nm. This makes the Altroz iTurbo with its 3 cylinder turbocharged engine the most powerful in its segment. In City mode, power and torque goes down by 20-25 percent but this results in better fuel efficiency.

70 Hinglish and Hindi commands

Among first in segment features is also the fact that the Altroz iTurbo responds to Hindi, Hinglish and English commands. This is a welcome feature especially among buyers in the country. This way the Altroz iTurbo will appeal to a larger set of buyers in the country where Hindi is the most common and widely preferred medium of communication.

iRA Connected Solution

The new Tata Altroz iTurbo will also come in with iRA or Intelligent Real Time Assist. This connected technology via a smartphone app offers a total of 27 features under 5 layers of connectivity and includes functions of geo-fencing, find my car, live vehicle diagnostics, intrusion alert, remote locking and unlocking of vehicles, control of headlamp and vehicle crash notification. It also offers ‘What3Words’ with occupants to say 3 words to set navigation in motion.

Xpress Cool And Added Tweeters

Taking into account Indian weather conditions, Tata Motors has introduced Xpress Cool feature on the Tata Altroz iTurbo. This allows the cabin to cool 70 percent faster thus making the in-cabin experience much more comfortable. The feature once activated opens the driver side window and sets the AC at the lowest temperature and fan speed to the maximum till the cabin reaches the desired level of comfort.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo comes in with a revamped sound system. It gets added two tweeters integrated into the JBL speakers and with a tweeter located in the front of the vehicle for a better surround cabin experience.

Harbour Blue Colour Scheme

Tata Motors is offering a new and exclusive color scheme of Harbour Blue with the iTurbo variant of the Altroz. This will be exclusive to this variant apart from the other color options of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White, available on the standard variants. This Harbour Blue color scheme enhances the sportiness of the Altroz particularly so with its contrast black roof available with the XZ and XZ+ trims.

One Touch Up Windows for Driver Side

Another first in segment feature offered on the Altroz iTurbo is the one touch up window for driver side. This allows the driver to concentrate on driving while the interiors come in with a host of other driver and passenger comfort and convenience features.

The Tata Altroz iTurbo sports a dual colour scheme of light grey and black within its cabin. The colour scheme is seen across its leatherette seats, dashboard and door trims. Other interior comforts include height adjustable driver seat, rear arm rests, power outlet at the rear, etc.