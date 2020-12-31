Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol First Official Teaser – New Blue Colour With Black Roof

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz turbo petrol variant next month

Launched earlier this year in January, Tata Altroz has emerged as a popular choice in the premium hatchback segment. It is currently at third place, ahead of rivals such as Toyota Glanza, Ford Freestyle, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. It trails behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. Altroz is currently the top selling product in Tata Motors’ portfolio.

Altroz turbo petrol and DCT

To boost sales further and match rival offerings, Tata Motors will be introducing a turbo petrol motor for Altroz in January 2021. A DCT option will also be provided, which will be available with the top-spec variant.

The 1.2 litre 3-cylinder Revotron turbocharged petrol motor is already available with Tata Nexon, where it makes 118 bhp of max power and 170 Nm of max torque. On Altroz, the turbo petrol engine will be offered in a detuned state, capable of delivering 109 bhp at 5500 rpm and 140 Nm at 1,500-5,500rpm.

As of now, Altroz is offered with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5 litre diesel unit. Power and torque output is 85 bhp / 113 Nm and 89 bhp / 200 Nm, respectively. Both engines are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Not having automatic option has limited sales numbers till now, something that will be rectified with the launch of DCT option for Altroz. Take a look at the official teaser of the upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo petrol below.

In the premium hatch segment, turbo petrol option is currently available only with i20 and VW Polo. DCT option is available only with i20. Other cars have either automatic or CVT transmission. Tata will be sourcing the 7-speed DCT unit from Belgian automotive components manufacturer Punch whereas the gear shifter will be supplied by India-based Lumax.

No visual updates or new features

From a design perspective, Altroz turbo will be largely the same as the current model. There could be only a few minor changes such as ‘Turbo’ badging. However, there will be a new blue colour option with black roof to be made available for the turbo variant. On the inside, Altroz turbo could have a different theme for the cabin.

Competitive pricing

Tata is expected to launch Altroz turbo at a competitive price point to make it even more attractive for customers. Top-spec petrol DCT variant could be launched at an introductory price of under Rs 10 lakh, making it an irresistible deal for potential customers. In comparison, rival i20 DCT variants are priced in the range of Rs 12.37 lakh to Rs 13.12 lakh. Ex-sh prices.

Tata Altroz has already been credited with being one of the safest cars on Indian roads by Global NCAP. With addition of turbo motor and DCT transmission, it is up for a close fight with Hyundai i20.