Tata AVINYA Electric Concept Makes Global Debut – New Tata Logo

This is the second electric vehicle concept to be unveiled by Tata Motors after covers from the Curvv Concept were lifted earlier this month

Tata Motors is going all guns blazing when it comes to electric mobility. Currently, the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the passenger vehicle segment, Tata Motors aims to cement its place in the future as well. The company is planning to come out with a number of EV offerings in the coming years.

The homegrown brand has taken its biggest step in the electric mobility space by unveiling a new concept electric car called AVINYA. This EV concept will be underpinned by the company’s first ‘Born Electric’ platform that will incorporate a wide range of body styles with two- and three-row seating configurations.

Tata Motors ‘Born Electric’ Vehicle

Models based on this platform are expected to start hitting showrooms from 2025 onwards. Tata AVINYA is a future ready electric car, which will pave the way for Tata becoming a global car manufacturer. Tata says that they are benchmarking to becoming the best, not only the India – but across the globe.

Avinya Electric Concept is aimed at showcasing flexibility and versatility of Tata Motors’ new electric skateboard which is understood to have been born out of the same philosophy as the Audi Urbansphere. Avinya has IN at its center – IN standing for India. It has been designed from inside out with a focus on its interior. The vehicle’s exterior design is crossover-ish in nature with a blend of SUV and MPV body styles.

New Skateboard Architecture

New Tata Born Electric vehicles will be underpinned by a new skateboard architecture, specifically dedicated to battery-powered vehicles. Usually, skateboard platforms have a long wheelbase that can accommodate a large battery pack. One of the first products to be built on this skateboard is likely to be an electric equivalent of Safari or Harrier.

Petrol-powered iterations of both SUVs are based on the OMEGA Arc platform that has been derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. This platform is extremely difficult to electrify and hence we have not seen a fully electric Land Rover built on this platform yet. Moreover, the new skateboard could be shared with JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) as part of a collaboration between the parent company and the British brand.

New Tata Motors Logo for EV lineup

Further, it has also come to light that with Avinya electric concept, the company has unveiled a new logo for Tata Motors’ electric car range. The upcoming electric cars will come out of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML), the EV division of the brand that was recently set up. The new Tata logo is an illuminated ‘T’ that stretches across the rear of the car.

A fully electric version of Tata Harrier that has been internally codenamed Eturna. The carmaker is aiming for a production date of this electric SUV in early 2025.