Tata Avinya Steering Wheel Patented – Will Not Get Digital Logo Like Nexon, Harrier

Compared to the existing steering wheel seen with Tata cars, the one for Avinya has a more premium and polished appearance

As electrification gains momentum, Tata Motors will be introducing multiple new EVs in the coming years. At the 2025 Bharat Expo, the company had showcased three of its upcoming EVs – Harrier EV, Sierra EV and the Avinya Concept. Tata has now patented the steering wheel to be used with the Avinya EV.

Tata Avinya steering wheel patented

For several of its cars like Nexon EV, Curvv EV, Harrier and Safari, Tata already utilizes a striking design for the steering wheel. It has the illuminated Tata logo in the centre. The one to be used with the Avinya has a familiar two-spoke design, but there are several distinctive features. For example, the centre of the steering wheel gets ‘Avinya’ badging instead of the Tata logo. Avinya will be among the most premium range electric cars from Tata Motors. As such, it must emphasize its own brand identity.

While existing Tata cars have the steering wheel centre pad in glossy black finish, Avinya utilizes a leather-wrapped centre pad. The various corners and surfaces have a smooth, polished appearance, which further enhances the overall look and feel. Avinya’s steering wheel has various touch-based controls for seamless access to the car’s functions. On the left side, users will be able to access controls for the calls and music. And on the right, the steering wheel will have dedicated tabs for the ADAS and cruise control. The steering wheel is expected to be offered in a dual-tone finish.

With the two-spoke design of the steering wheel, Avinya users can get a clear view of the instrument screen. This improves overall convenience as well as safety. Earlier, images of the Avinya Concept had also revealed a stalk on the left side of the steering wheel to control gear shifts. The new steering wheel has minimalistic and futuristic vibes, which complements the overall aesthetics of Avinya’s cabin space.

Tata Avinya – Key features

Based on concept images, Avinya stands out as one of the most captivating Tata cars to date. Some of the key features include T-shaped full-width LED strips at front and rear, a closed-off grille and sleek LED headlamps and DRLs. Side profile has flush door handles, blacked-out pillars, door side moulding and sporty alloy wheels with aerodynamic design. At the rear, Avinya has a tapering roofline, a sharp fin antenna and a heavily raked windshield.

Inside, the dashboard has the T-shaped full-width lighting bar and horizontally placed AC vents. All controls appear touch-based, which ensures a clutter-free profile. There’s a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, likely to be more than 12 inches. Avinya has ambient lighting, comfy seats and a comprehensive range of premium features.

While Tata has not revealed any specifications about the Avinya, it is likely to have a range of more than 500 km. Both RWD and AWD variants could be on offer. Tata Avinya is expected to be launched in 2026.