Tata Avinya To Get JLR EMA Platform – Major Gains In Range, Safety, Performance

Aided by JLR’s EMA platform, Tata Avinya will spawn a new range of truly world-class EVs

To improve competencies, Tata Motors has been focusing on increasing synergies between its subsidiaries. A relevant example is Harrier and Safari, which have benefited immensely from JLR’s D8 platform. And now, something similar is being targeted for upcoming Avinya electric SUV.

Avinya to get JLR’s EMA platform

As may be recalled, Tata has created an entirely new business subsidiary named Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) to focus exclusively on EVs. This will allow the company to handle the tough competition that is expected in EV space in the coming years. To give it more strength, a collaboration has been formed between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR). The latter is also a fully-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors. The collaboration will ensure that upcoming Avinya and other EVs based on that platform can be launched within the targeted time frame.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two firms, JLR will be licensing its Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform to TPEM. For the services and technology sharing, TPEM will be paying a royalty fee to JLR. It will cover sharing of manufacturing know-hows, electrical architecture, battery pack and electric drive unit.

JLR’s EMA platform will play a key role in expediting the development of TPEM’s ‘premium pure electric’ vehicles series ‘Avinya’. In addition to the MoU, the two firms will also sign an Engineering Services Agreement (ESA). This will take care of any change content requirements that TPEM may have for the first vehicle development.

JLR’s EMA platform – key benefits

TPEM’s collaboration with JLR is a step in the right direction. It will allow significant reduction in the development cost of Avinya range of EVs. JLR is ahead in the game and transferring the know-how and technology to another Tata subsidiary makes sense. It will enable Avinya series EVs to be globally competitive and future proof.

Talking about JLR’s EMA platform, it will be used for JLR’s next generation of ‘pure electric’ mid-sized SUVs for international markets. These are scheduled to be launched from 2025 onwards. The EMA platform has been developed to offer a range of benefits. It includes significant gains across interior space, connectivity, comfort, software, over the air capabilities and advanced electrical and electronic (E&E) architecture. EMA platform will utilize a highly integrated propulsion system, comprising cell to pack battery technology, battery management and charging system. It will be able to deliver world class range and vehicle efficiency.

With JLR’s assistance, TPEM will be able expedite its entry into the high-end EV segment. The advanced E&E architecture developed by JLR supports upgrades to L2+ autonomy, carrying all advanced connectivity, comfort and convenience features. TPEM will also gain in terms of faster adoption of safety (5-star EuroNCAP), Features Over the Air (FOTA), Software Over the Air (SOTA) and ultrafast charging systems for high performance vehicles.