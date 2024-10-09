Tata AWD Drive Modes Leak – For Upcoming Harrier EV, Safari EV ?

When launched, dual-motor AWD versions of Harrier EV and Safari EV are likely to benefit from Tata Terrain Response 2 Modes

Among the most popular mid-size SUVs on sale in India, we have Harrier and Safari from Tata Motors. Being the company’s flagship offerings, they are filled to the brim with features and technology. Notable among these technologies, we have Terrain Response Modes that work based on pre-set algorithms.

Currently, there are three modes offered with the new Harrier and Safari – Normal, Wet and Rough. But a recent leaked patent from Tata Motors suggest that there might be as many as six Terrain Response Modes incoming with their flagship SUVs. Let’s take a look.

Tata AWD Drive Modes

If we take a look at Tata’s current portfolio, all of their offerings are FWD vehicles including the flagship Harrier and Safari. So, no AWD and even RWD. Despite that, Tata offered Terrain Response Modes with Harrier and Safari, which works based on the car’s ESP.

But what if Tata Motors is developing AWD versions of Harrier and Safari which would benefit from more sophisticated Terrain Response Modes? That’s where the recently patented Terrain Response dial comes into action. Fitting into Tata’s ecosystem, these new and advanced off-road modes might be termed “Terrain Response 2”.

The company is working on electric versions of its flagship SUVs, offering dual-motor AWD system, as seen with recent spy shots. These will be the first Tata cars since the discontinuation of Hexa where the rear wheels are driven by the powertrain. To aid drivers in genuine off-roading scenarios, Tata is prepping more advanced ESP modes.

Speaking of, there are as many as six Terrain Response Modes now, up from three. They can be selected by the same knurled circular dial with an integrated display. The selected mode is denoted by letters at the bottom of this dial. The six modes can be Normal, Snow, Mud & Ruts, Sand or Desert, Rough or Rocky and lastly, an Individual or Manual mode.

The last mode is interesting as it might allow users to fine-tune the vehicle’s settings as per their preference. As of now, there is no information as to what all parameters these Terrain Response Modes control. We hope Tata is offering adaptive suspension with upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV and is incorporated into the Terrain Modes.

Powertrain specs

Where design is concerned, upcoming Harrier EV and Safari EV from Tata Motors are likely to closely resemble their ICE counterparts. We can see a slightly revised fascia and a few features added on the inside. Powertrains-wise, we can expect battery packs of up to 80 kWh and optional single-motor FWD and dual-motor AWD electric drivetrains. Launch is likely in 2025.