Tata Dealer In Gurgaon Delivers 106 Cars In 1 Day – Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tiago

The first day of Navaratri saw Tata car dealer in Gurgaon deliver a record 106 cars – Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Motors celebrates start of the festive season with the Punch, a new entrant into the company portfolio. Having made its official debut on 4th October, this new micro SUV will be officially launched soon. Bookings are open across dealer network as well as via online website.

Great Start To Festive Season Sales

Festive season has just started in India. On the first day celebrations of Navaratri, Arya Tata dealership delivered 106 Tata cars in one day. The dealership is located at A-27/62 Golf-Course Road, Near Mega Mall, Sikanderpur, Gurugram, Haryana.

The handing over of these new Tata cars was done at the showroom with much fanfare and celebrations. Each delivery was also celebrated with the cutting of cake and performing a puja. The car delivery assortment included Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Tigor and Safari.

Conducted under strict COVID-19 safety norms, the buyers followed social distancing and wore masks during the handing over ceremony while each buyer was interviewed on their choice of Tata cars and the reasons for selecting that particular model. Hat tip to TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly for sharing the video.

Tata Motor Sales September 2021

Even as the entire auto industry is facing a severe shortage in supply of semi-conductors, Tata Motors reported growth in terms of domestic passenger vehicle wholesales in September 2021. In the past month, sales stood at 25,730 units, up from 21,199 units sold in September 2020 relating to a 21.37 percent YoY growth.

Company best sellers included the likes of Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari and Tigor, while even Nexon Electric and Tigor Electric posted sales of more than 1,000 units. MoM sales however, dipped 8.17 percent by 2,288 units, as against 28,018 units sold in August 2021.

To keep the sales number up, Tata Motors has announced some special deals and discounts on its range of vehicles this October going up to 28,000 on select variants. The discounts are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. This offer is not on the Tigor EV or on Tata Altroz and neither does the Tata’s flagship passenger vehicle, Safari, come in with any official deals or discounts during the month.

Punch Sales To A New High?

Tata is getting ready to launch their car Punch in India. It is expected to deliver a sales boost to the company. Tata Punch will be offered in four trims of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. It gets power via the same 1.2 liter petrol engine that also powers the Tiago. This engine makes 86 hp power and 113 Nm torque and gets mated to a 5 speed manual or AMT option.

Features will include a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC controls and automatic headlamps and wipers. Safety will be via cruise control, dual front airbags, rear parking camera, ABS with EBD. Tata Punch, once launched, will take on Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Ignis – in the same price range will also rival select variants of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.