Tata Car Discounts Dec 2021 – Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago

These discounts and benefits are being extended to Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Nexon EV

Tata dealerships are offering cash and exchange benefits as a part of its year-end effort to clear out pending stocks. These are across company range of vehicles among which are Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Nexon EV but not on models such as Altroz and recently launched Punch. The benefits range from Rs 65,000 for Harrier, which is the largest benefit and is at Rs 15,000 on the Nexon EV.

Tata Discounts Dec 2021 – Harrier, Safari

Tata Harrier with discounts upto Rs 65,000 is in the form of an exchange benefit of Rs 40,000 and corporate discount of Rs 20,000. There is no direct cash discount being offered with the Harrier. The scheme is across all variants of Harrier except for the Dark Edition which is exclusively offered with an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. This 5 seater SUV is powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp power and competes with the MG Hector.

Tata Safari discounts through December 2021 are upto Rs 40,000 by way of exchange benefit. It is being offered across all variants of the Safari except on the Gold Edition.

Tata Motors also gears up to launch the Dark Edition model of this flagship SUV by first quarter of 2022. It will join other models from Dark Edition lineup that includes the likes of Harrier, Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz. The Safari is powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 170 hp power while it gets mated to either manual or automatic gearbox options.

There is upto Rs 25,000 off on the Nexon compact SUV through the month of December 2021 which includes a Rs 15,000 exchange benefit and Rs 10,000 corporate discount. Nexon EV comes in with a Rs 15,000 exchange offer on the XZ+Lux trim and at Rs 10,000 on the XZ+ variant. The Tata Nexon EV is set to see some rivalry in its segment with Mahindra, Hyundai, MG and Kia all planning to launch new electric models in coming years.

Tiago Discounts Dec 2021

Tata Tigor and Tata Tiago gets year-end discounts upto Rs 35,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange benefit upto Rs 15,000. Corporate buyers of the Tigor can obtain an additional Rs 10,000 while Tiago’s corporate buyers are offered a Rs 5,000 discount.

Tata Tigor and Tiago are both available exclusively with a 1.2 liter petrol engine making 85 hp power and mated to either a 5 speed manual or AMT gearbox.

Tata Motors has not included any discounts or benefits on some of its models such as the Tigor EV, Punch, Altroz and Tiago NRG. Tata Motors has also announced a price hike from January 2022. This is due to an increase in prices of raw materials, commodity costs and input costs, a part of which are now being passed on to buyers.