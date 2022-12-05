Tata Car Discounts Dec 2022 – Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Nexon, Altroz

Through the month of December, Tata Motors is offering discounts upto Rs 65,000 across range except on the Punch micro-SUV

Tata Motors, having reported sales increase to the extent of 54.60 percent through the month of November 2022, is extending its discount scheme into December. The company is now offering these discounts across range with the exception of the Punch in December 2022.

It may be recalled, that Tata Motors, with a current market share of 14.36 percent, had also offered a discount upto Rs 65,000 for its lineup excluding the Punch and Nexon through November 2022.

Tata Car Discounts Nov 2022

These discounts offered are exclusively corporate discounts reserved for rural government teachers, top 10 corporate schemes and top 20 corporate national schemes. Starting with the Tiago/Tigor CNG variant, the discount is upto Rs 4,000 for rural government teachers and at Rs 5,000 under corporate and corporate national schemes.

Petrol variants of these two models as well as the Tata Altroz premium hatchback are at Rs 2,500 for rural government teachers and at Rs 3,000 respectively under the corporate scheme. Tata Altroz takes on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and Honda Jazz in terms of competition.

Tata Nexon petrol variant can be had at Rs 2,000 discount for rural government teachers extending to Rs 3,000 under the corporate and corporate national schemes. The Nexon compact SUV is currently the best-selling SUV in India. Tata Harrier and Safari are being offered with the maximum discounts under this scheme at Rs 5,000 for rural government teachers and at Rs 10,000 under both corporate and corporate national schemes.

Consumer and Exchange Offers for December 2022

For other buyers, Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Altroz petrol variants at Rs 10,000 along with an exchange offer of Rs 10,000 to a total of Rs 20,000. On the DCA variant, the discount extends to Rs 30,000 inclusive of Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange scheme while buyers of diesel variants of the Altroz can avail of Rs 25,000 cash and Rs 10,000 exchange benefit through the month of December.

There is also a discount upto Rs 40,000 (Rs 25,000 + Rs 15,000) on all variants of the Tata Tiago petrol and CNG. Tigor petrol and CNG is being offered at Rs 35,000 (Rs 20,000 + Rs 15,000) discount. Tata Harrier gets the highest discount scheme at Rs 65,000 across all variants. This includes Rs 25,000 cash discount and Rs 40,000 exchange benefit to buyers.

The company is not offering any discount on the Punch which is doing extremely well in terms of sales and this micro SUV is a regular feature in the top ten sales charts each month.