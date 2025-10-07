Tata Car Discounts Diwali 2025 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Curvv, Altroz, Tigor

Along with consumer discount, exchange / scrappage benefits and loyalty benefits are also available on select Tata cars

After GST-linked price reduction, Tata has announced special festive offers for its cars. These are available for both MY24 and MY25 models. Overall value of benefits varies based on the model, variant and fuel type. Tata festive offers will be available only from 3rd October to 21st October 2025. Let’s check out the details.

Tata festive discounts and offers – MY24 models

Tata Tiago and Tigor petrol and CNG variants are available with consumer discounts of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively. There’s an additional Rs 15,000 exchange / scrappage bonus, taking the total benefits to Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, respectively. The Altroz lineup stands out with substantial offers. Petrol/CNG variants (excluding Racer) and diesel variants are available with Rs 50,000 consumer discount and Rs 50,000 exchange / scrappage. Total benefits are worth Rs 1,00,000.

Altroz Racer petrol gets the biggest discount offer of Rs 85,000. Coupled with Rs 50,000 exchange / scrappage, total benefits are worth Rs 1,35,000. Tata Punch petrol and CNG variants offer a consumer discount of Rs 25,000. There is no exchange or scrappage bonus. Tata Nexon is available with Rs 35,000 consumer discount across petrol/CNG and diesel variants. Exchange / scrappage bonus is Rs 10,000, which means total savings of Rs 45,000.

Tata Harrier diesel and Safari diesel models are available with Rs 50,000 consumer discount. Paired with an exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000, total benefits are worth Rs 75,000 each. Tata Curvv diesel and petrol variants are available with Rs 30,000 consumer discount. There is no exchange / scrappage bonus available with Curvv.

Tata festive discounts and offers – MY25 models

All Tiago variants excluding XE are available with consumer discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000. The Tiago XE variant does not get any discount or benefits. All Tigor variants are available with Rs 15,000 consumer discount and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000. All outgoing variants of Altroz petrol, CNG and diesel have a consumer discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000. Overall value of benefits is Rs 65,000.

New variants of Altroz petrol, CNG and diesel do not have any discount or offers. Punch petrol and CNG variants are available with Rs 5,000 consumer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange / scrappage bonus. There’s an additional Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus as well. Total savings are thus Rs 40,000.

Tata Nexon petrol, CNG and diesel variants are available with consumer discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000. Paired with Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus, total benefits are worth Rs 45,000. All variants of Tata Curvv have a consumer discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Harrier Fearless X+ and Safari Accomplished X+ are available with consumer discount of Rs 25,000 each. An exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 is also applicable on these models, taking the overall savings to Rs 50,000. All new variants of Harrier (excluding Fearless X+) and Safari (excluding Accomplished X+) are available with exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000.

