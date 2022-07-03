Tata Car Discounts July 2022 – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor

Tata Motors lost the No 2 position to Hyundai in June 2022 – To boost sales this month, discounts are announced

Tata Motors is offering hefty discounts on almost all its passenger vehicles for the month of July 2022. Models like Tiago, Tigor, Harrier, Safari and Nexon are being offered with attractive benefits. At a time when OEMs are busy increasing prices of all models, this step from the homegrown carmaker surely comes as a relief.

The company is offering a range of savings options to customers which come in the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. Let us take a look at all the benefits offered on all the cars by Tata Motors. Punch is missing from this list as there are currently no benefits offered on the brand’s newest hatchback.

Tata Car Discounts July 2022

Tiago is Tata Motors’ entry-level offering that competes against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Maruti WagonR. The hatchback is available in four trims including XE, XM, XT and XZ. The first three variants are being offered with benefits up to Rs 10k whereas XZ and above trims are being offered with benefits up to Rs 20k.

This is because the XZ trim receives an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. In addition to this, Tiago also gets a Rs 5k corporate discount. Max benefit achieved on Tiago is up to Rs 28k. Similar is the case with Tiago’s compact sedan sibling- Tigor which is also being offered the same set of benefits.

This includes benefits of up to Rs 10k for lower-spec XE and XM variants whereas higher-spec variants XZ and above are being offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. Max benefit achieved on Tigor for July 2022 is up to Rs 33k. Like Tiago, the CNG variant of Tigor is not being offered any discounts.

Tata Nexon Discounts July 2022

Nexon is currently the highest-selling car for Tata Motors as well as in the subcompact SUV segment. It is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine option. Petrol variants of Nexon are being offered a discount of up to Rs 8k whereas variants powered by the oil burner are being offered a discount of up to Rs 15k. However, there are currently no discounts on offer for the fully electric version of Nexon. Altroz hatchback is offered with Rs 7.5k benefits for petrol version and Rs 10k benefit for diesel version.

Coming to the flagship end of Tata’s lineup, heavier discounts are being offered on Harrier and its seven-seat sibling Safari. For Harrier, the company is offering discounts up to Rs 70,000 for all variants including an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,000.

An additional corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000 is being offered on the mid-size SUV for Tata Motors employees as well as TML vendors and their employees. Further, select customers can avail an extra Rs 5,000 off as corporate discount. Tata Safari comes with Rs 40k exchange discount. Both SUVs get the same underpinnings and powertrain options and compete against a host of other SUVs like MG Hector, Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and the Hyundai Alcazar.