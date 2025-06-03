Tata Car Discounts June 2025 Up To Rs 1.4 L – Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier

After launching the Altroz facelift in India, the company is keen on boosting sales in multiple segments in June 2025. Updating products is only half of the story while other half revolves around attractive discounts and benefits. For the month of June 2025, Tata is providing discounts up to Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on vehicle and other aspects. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Car Discounts June 2025 – ICE vehicles

For the month of June 2025, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 1.4 lakh. These discounts are a culmination of multiple benefits and is the max ceiling which could or could not be achievable. The max discount includes Consumer Discount, Exchange / Scrappage, Corporate Discount and a special Intervention Consumer Discount offered with select vehicles.

As seen in the charts above, it is Tata Altroz that gets highest discounts for the month of June 2025. For MY24 Diesel and Petrol Altroz variants (non Racer), total benefits go up to Rs 1.05 lakh including consumer discounts, Exchange / Scrappage and Corporate Discounts of Rs 5,000. For Racer variants, total discount reaches a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh with Corporate Discounts.

For MY25 Altroz (pre facelift), the max discount goes till Rs 65,000 including the special Intervention Consumer Discount. The second highest discount is Rs 83,000 offered with all variants of MY24 and MY25 Harrier and Safari, except for MY25 Harrier Smart and Fearless and Smart and Accomplished variants that get up to Rs 58,000 discount.

Max discount Tata Motors is offering for MY24 Tiago is Rs 40,000, MY25 Tiago is Rs 30,000, MY24 Tigor is 50,000 and MY25 Tigor is 35,000. Nexon gets Rs 0 Corporate Discounts taking the max benefits to Rs 45,000 for MY24 variants and Rs 15,000 for MY25 variants. MY24 Tata Curvv is subject to Rs 30,000 and the least discounts are with Tata Punch at Rs 28,000 for both MY24 and MY25 variants.

Tata EV Discounts

With their EVs, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) is offering Consumer Offer (Green Bonus and Exchange / Scrappage) for MY24 and MY25 EV variants and an Additional Intervention Consumer Offer (Additional Green Bonus) for MY24 EV variants only. The max discount offered by TPEML is Rs 1 lakh bestowed on MY24 Tiago EV.

Speaking of, MY24 Tiago EV gets a max discount of Rs 1 lakh which includes Additional Intervention Consumer Offer for LR XT variant without ACFC. Second highest discount is up to Rs 90,000 for MY24 Punch EV, especially for LR ACFC variants.

MY24 Curvv EV and MY24 Nexon EV do not get Additional Intervention Consumer Offer and get discounts of up to Rs 70,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively. Where MY25 variants are concerned, TPEML is offering a flat Rs 40,000 discount on Tiago EV and Punch EV. These are max achievable discounts and for accurate information, visiting your nearest dealer is advised.

