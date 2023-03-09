Tata Car Discounts Mar 2023 – Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Nexon EV

These discounts are being offered on the petrol and CNG powered Tiago, Harrier, Safari and Altroz and across Nexon and Tigor EVs

Tata Motors, the third largest-selling carmaker in India, is offering hefty discounts through the month of March 2023. These discounts include consumer benefits and exchange offers on their range of vehicles. They come at a time when the company is busy upgrading its lineup to comply with new emission standards. Earlier this month, the company also achieved a major milestone of 5 million (50 lakh) passenger vehicle production. Tata Motors plans to celebrate this occasion with several festivities held across manufacturing facilities and regional offices through the month of March 2023.

Tata Car Discounts Mar 2023

For model year 2023, the company has extended customer discounts and exchange benefits on its range of vehicles. On Tiago and Tigor petrol, the discounts are upto Rs 25,000. This includes customer discounts of Rs 15,000 and exchange offer of Rs 10,000. On Tiago and Tigor CNG, it goes up to Rs 20,000 customer discount and Rs 10,000 exchange offer to a total of Rs 30,000.

The discount on all variants of the Tata Altroz petrol, except DCA, extends to Rs 20,000 inclusive of Rs 10,000 customer benefits and Rs 10,000 exchange scheme. On the DCA trim and all diesel variants, this benefit goes up to Rs 25,000 with Rs 15,000 customer benefit and Rs 10,000 exchange offer. Tata Altroz is offered in XE, XM Plus, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus variants along with a Dark edition.

Buyers can also avail of a discount upto Rs 35,000 on all variants of the Tata Harrier and Safari (Phase I) with Rs 15,000 customer benefit and Rs 25,000 exchange offer. On its new Harrier and Safari Phase II, there is no customer discount on offer but is exclusively offered with Rs 25,000 exchange benefit.

For model year 2022 or prior, the discounts range from Rs 20,000-65,000. Tiago petrol and CNG comes in with a customer benefit of Rs. 25,000 and exchange offer of Rs. 10,000 to a total discount of Rs. 35,000. There is also a discount upto Rs 40,000 on Tigor petrol and CNG inclusive of customer benefit of Rs. 20,000 and exchange of Rs. 20,000.

The maximum benefit is on Tata Harrier and Safari, the company’s two flagship SUVs. This includes a customer discount of Rs 25,000 and exchange offer of Rs 40,000 to a total benefit of Rs 65,000. On the Altroz petrol variants, the benefit goes upto Rs 20,000 which includes a Rs 10,000 customer benefit and exchange offer respectively. On the Altroz DCA, this is Rs 30,000 with Rs 20,000 customer benefit and Rs 10,000 exchange scheme while on its diesel trim, it goes up to Rs 35,000 with a Rs 25,000 customer benefit and Rs 10,000 exchange offer.

Tata Motors EV Discounts March 2023

The discount scheme for March 2023 also extends to the company’s electric vehicle lineup that includes the likes of Nexon Prime and Max and Tigor Ziptron. For the 2022 model year Nexon, the discounts are only in the form of customer benefits with no exchange offer. All variants of the Nexon Prime excluding the XM trim can be had at a customer discount of Rs 60,000. Rs 25,000 customer benefit is being offered on the Nexon XM while all variants of Nexon Max are at a customer discount of Rs 50,000.

Tata Tigor EV Ziptron 2022 MY, there is a customer benefit of Rs 50,000 and exchange offer of Rs 30,000 while for the 2023 MY, this is only at an exchange offer of Rs 30,000. Tata Motors registered sales of 42,862 units in Feb 2023, a 7.21 percent growth over 39,981 unit sales in February 2022. With discounts on offer, March 2023 could see an increase in sales.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for the exact amount of discount / benefit offered.