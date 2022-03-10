Tata Car Discounts March 2022 – Nexon, Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor

Tata Motors is offering special Holi discounts on its range of passenger cars upto 31st March 2022

Tata Motors has been doing excellent sales for the past few months. Their sales are all time high. Despite that, company dealerships are offering discounts in the form of offers and exchange benefits along with corporate discounts.

This is in view of the upcoming Holi festival of colours and to lure more buyers into company showrooms. These discounts being offered via the company dealerships and across range includes the Tiago, Tigor, and Nexon petrol and diesel variants and also on the Harrier and Safari. Tata Motors is not offering any benefits on their electric cars – Tigor EV and Nexon EV; neither on new Punch and Altroz.

Tata Car Discounts March 2022

Buyers of the Tata Tiago hatchback (MY 2022) can avail of a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange offer of Rs 10,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000 through the month of March 2022. This is being offered on XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZA+ petrol variants only. Tata Tigor (MY 2021) comes in with Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs3,000 corporate benefit.

Similar to Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor sub compact sedan (MY 2022) variants of XZ, XZA, XZ+, XZA+ petrol come in with Rs 10,000 cash discount, Rs 10,000 exchange offer and Rs 3,000 corporate discount. Of the Tigor (MY 2021) this discount stands at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Tata Tiago and Tigor get their power via the same 1.2 liter petrol engine offering 85 hp power mated to a 5 speed manual or AMT gearbox. Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are not a part of the discount scheme. CNG variants of Tiago and Tigor were launched recently.

They have been doing well in terms of sales and boast of a waiting period up to 4 months. Tiago CNG starts from Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) extending to Rs. 7.64 lakh for the top spec variant while Tigor CNG comes in at a starting price of Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs. 8.41 lakh for its top of the line variant.

Tata Nexon Petrol variant comes in with no cash or exchange offer but exclusively with a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000. Nexon Diesel (MY 2021) gets a Rs 15,000 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit.

Highest Discount on Harrier and Safari SUVs

Tata Harrier (MY 2021) and Safari (MY 2021) come in with the maximum benefits through the month of March 2022. Potential buyers can take advantage of the Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 40,000 exchange offer and Rs 5,000 corporate benefit being offered on the Harrier. The Safari 3 row SUV gets Rs 20,000 cash discount and Rs 40,000 exchange offer while dealers are not offering any benefit to corporate buyers.

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari are powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp power mated to either manual or automatic gearbox option. Till date, these two models had not been crash tested but this is likely to change as both Harrier and Safari are expected to be crash tested by Global NCAP this year. It may be recalled that Tata cars such as the Altroz, Nexon and new Punch have all scored 5 star rating at Global NCAP while the Tiago and Tigor score a 4 star rating.

* Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for the exact amount of discount / benefit offered.