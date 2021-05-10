Tata Car Discounts May 2021 – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier

The new Tata Safari SUV and Altroz hatchback are not a part of its discount strategy for May 2021

Tata Motors has announced special discounts and benefits on four of its passenger cars for May 2021. The Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, and Harrier are a part of this scheme while the recently launched Safari, the company’s flagship model and Altroz are not.

Tata Tiago hatchback, the company’s most affordable offering comes in at a cash discount of Rs.15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs.10,000. Buyers of the Tata Tigor sedan, through the month of May 21, can avail of a cash discount of Rs.15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 while discounts on the Nexon extend only to its diesel variants which receive an exchange bonus on Rs.15,000.

The Nexon electric comes in with an exchange bonus of Rs.15,000 on the XZ+ LUX variant while the XZ+ variant gets a Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus. There are no offers on the Nexon electric XM trim.

Tata Harrier Discounts May 21

The highest savings will be on the Tata Harrier which comes in at a cash discount of Rs.25,000 offered across all variants except for the CAMO, Dark Edition models and XZ+, XZA+ trims. All variants are a part of an exchange bonus of Rs.40,000 resulting in a maximum saving of Rs 65,000 on the Harrier SUV.

As Tata Motors has only introduced the new Safari, a 3 row SUV, based on the Harrier, in Feb 21 and hence is not offering any discount or exchange bonus on this flagship model.

After the recent price hike of up to Rs 35k, Safari is now priced from Rs 15 lakhs for the base XE variant going up to Rs 21.82 lakh for the top of the line XZA+, has been noting good sales and hence a long waiting period of 1.5-2 months in some cities. There is also no discount on the Altroz premium hatchback for the month of May 21. The Altroz has the least waiting period of 3-7 weeks depending on variant.

Tata Factory Fitted CNG Kits

With Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai offering CNG powered cars, Tata Motors is also considering offering CNG options on three of their models. New CNG variants of the company’s Tiago, Tigor and Altroz is being planned for launch. Till date, the company offered CNG kits as options fitted at dealership but the new Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will receive factory fitted CNG kits.

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants are currently on test while the Altroz CNG could also be launched during the latter part of this year. The Tiago and Tigor and the Altroz will get a 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque with peak output to dip while running on CNG. All CNG variants will get 5 speed manual transmission. The Tata CNG variants could be priced Rs 50,000 over their petrol variants.