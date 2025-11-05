Tata Car Discounts Nov 2025 –Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Altroz, Tigor

Tata Motors has announced significant discounts across MY2024 and MY2025 models that include consumer discount, exchange / scrappage benefits and loyalty benefits

Following the discounts announced by Tata Motors for the festive season, the company has extended the same well into November 2025. These discounts are on both MY 2024 and MY 2025 models and across its petrol, diesel and CNG fuel types as well as across its EV range.

Tata Nov 2025 Discounts and Offers – MY24, MY25 EV Models

On the MY 2024 and MY 2025 electric range of Tiago, the company is extending a total discount of Rs 1 lakh. This includes a green bonus of Rs 70,000 along with exchange /scrappage offer of Rs 30,000. Punch EV comes in also with a 1 lakh total benefit with Rs 60,000 green bonus and Rs 40,000 exchange/scrappage offer while the high in demand Nexon EV 3.0 is being exclusively offered at a flat Rs 30,000 exchange benefit. Tata Curvv EV carries the highest discount of Rs 1,30,000 which includes Rs 1 lakh green bonus and Rs 30,000 exchange offer.

Tata MY 2025 Chassis Nov 2025 Discounts

In this model year range, all variants of Tiago, excluding XE are available with consumer discount of Rs 10,000 along with an exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 to a total of Rs 25,000. Tiago XE variant is not a part of these discounts or benefits.

All Tata Tigor variants are on offer at a flat Rs 15,000 consumer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange / scrappage bonus. All outgoing variants of Altroz petrol, CNG and diesel have a consumer discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 to a total of Rs 65,000 while new variants are not a part of these benefits.

Tata Punch petrol and diesel too are on offer at Rs 5,000 consumer discount and Rs 15,000 exchange offer along with Rs 20,000 loyalty benefits. Tata Nexon petrol, CNG and diesel are also at a total of Rs 45,000 discount while all variants of Curvv carry a Rs 40,000 total benefit.

Across Harrier and Safari range, Tata Motors is extending an exchange/scrappage discount on Harrier diesel, excluding Fearless X+ and Safari all variants excluding Accomplished X+ exclusively with a scrappage/exchange benefit of Rs 25,000 each. Harrier diesel Fearless X+ and Safari diesel Accomplished X+ also get a 25,000 consumer discount and Rs 25,000 exchange/scrappage benefit to a total of Rs 50,000.

Tata MY 2024 Chassis Nov 2025 Discounts

For MY 2024 range, the discounts and benefits are being offered across all variants of Tiago and Tigor at Rs 40,000 and Rs 45,000 respectively. Tata Altroz all diesel variants come in with Rs 50,000 consumer discount and Rs 50,000 exchange/scrappage offer to a total of Rs 1 lakh. Altroz Racer carries the highest benefit of Rs 1,35,000 which includes a Rs 85,000 consumer discount and Rs 50,000 exchange/scrappage benefit. Tata Punch petrol and CNG variants receive only a consumer discount of Rs 25,000 as there is no exchange/scrappage benefit.

Tata Nexon comes in with a Rs 30,000 consumer benefit and Rs 10,000 exchange/scrappage offer to a total of Rs 40,000. Tata Harrier diesel and Safari diesel models get a substantial Rs 50,000 consumer discount along with an exchange / scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000, taking total benefits to Rs 75,000 respectively. There is also MY2024 Tata Curvv which is being offered at a flat Rs 30,000 consumer benefit but no exchange or scrappage offer.